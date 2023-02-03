Read full article on original website
Related
WIBC.com
Does egg-flation have you cracking? Indiana’s favorite way to eat eggs
Eggs have been in the news lately. More accurately, eggflation has been the topic of many conversations, especially after a trip to the grocery store. According to Money.com, the wholesale cost of a dozen eggs is about $3.30 now in the U.S. and more than $7 in some states. What’s...
WIBC.com
Anti-ESG House Bill Could Cost $7 Billion to State Pensions
INDIANAPOLIS — Statehouse Republicans have proposed a bill which would limit fiduciary capabilities for Indiana’s public pension system, specifically stopping any banks from practicing in ESG (Enviornmental, Social, or Governance) policies. ESG policies consider the effects of investments before they are made, which sometimes causes banks to avoid...
WIBC.com
Rain, Above Average Temperatures, High Wind Gusts Expected Across Indiana This Week
STATEWIDE--Rain, high winds, and rising temperatures are supposed to be a part of the weather forecast across Indiana this week. “It will be a pretty active week. Obviously, the big story is we’re so well above average, which will bring that spring-like feel. There will be a long stretch of highs in the 50s, especially Tuesday through Thursday,” said Marcus Bailey, meteorologist with WISH-TV.
WIBC.com
GasBuddy: Gas Prices Likely To Go Back Up Again Soon
STATEWIDE--Gas prices have been falling lately, but GasBuddy believes they’re about to go up again. If you shop around in portions of Indiana this week, you can probably find prices below $3 per gallon. “I think the most likely scenario now is a low-potential increase by the end of...
Comments / 0