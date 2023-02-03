ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech Innovation Campus project reaches milestone

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia's biggest undergraduate university reached a milestone Tuesday in its effort to establish a tech-focused graduate campus in northern Virginia. Virginia Tech officials raised a steel beam to the 11th floor of a 300,000-square-foot (30,000-square-meter) building in Alexandria that will anchor the school's new Innovation...
