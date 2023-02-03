Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Hudson Bay Capital Management Increases Position in Colombier Acquisition (CLBR)
Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.55MM shares and 8.96% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 42.11MM shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 45.85MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
Jennison Associates Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.73MM shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2014 they reported 2.80MM shares and 3.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Richardson Edward J Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics (RELL)
Fintel reports that Richardson Edward J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.09MM shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 14.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.12MM shares and 15.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) with Outperform Recommendation
On February 6, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty with a Outperform recommendation. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.13% from its latest reported closing price of $64.39.
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in DTE Energy (DTE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.04MM shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE). This represents 5.18% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 9.48MM shares and 4.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
GIC Private Increases Position in I-MAB (IMAB)
Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.13MM shares of I-MAB (IMAB). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.83MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Richmond Mutual Ban Updates Holdings in Richmond Mutual Ban (RMBI)
Fintel reports that Richmond Mutual Ban has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.08MM shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc (RMBI). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Millennium Management Cuts Stake in Ardelyx (ARDX)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.16MM shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2023 they reported 10.63MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) with Hold Recommendation
On February 7, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Akamai Technologies with a Hold recommendation. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $102.78. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of $87.49.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
MSA Safety (MSA) Declares $0.46 Dividend
MSA Safety said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Stone William C Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
Fintel reports that Stone William C has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.82MM shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). This represents 13.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 34.48MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in SYSCO (SYY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.04MM shares of SYSCO Corporation (SYY). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 31.52MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0