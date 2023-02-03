Times are tough — the cost of living in Vancouver is super high, lettuce is suddenly a luxury and searching for reasonable rent feels like fairy hunting. If you're looking for a side hustle in Vancouver to bring in a little extra cash, there are part-time and auxiliary jobs in B.C. that you can work on the side of your usual gig. Whether you're a student or a 9-5 office worker, there are options out there that range in commitment to suit your lifestyle.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO