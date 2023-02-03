Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For Thousands Of Jobs & You Can Make Over Minimum Wage
It may be chilly outside but Canada's Wonderland is already gearing up for the summer season and its hiring for thousands of positions. The massive amusement park is hosting a "hiring blitz" this month so get that resume ready. Canada's Wonderland revealed that it is officially reopening on May 5,...
Narcity
Uber Canada Is Re-Launching Ride Sharing In Some Cities & It Makes Trips Up To 20% Cheaper
If you've been wondering how to save money on your daily commute, here's something to mull over. Uber Canada has announced that it's bringing back its ride sharing service — previously known as UberPool — in three major Canadian cities this week. What's more, travellers can get an...
Narcity
A TikToker Matched Canadian Cities To Their Zodiac Signs & Some Are Too Accurate
If you think each Canadian city has its own distinct "personality," you're not alone. A comedian on TikTok decided to match 12 Canadian cities to their zodiac signs, and some of the pairings are hilariously on point. Hilary Henderson, on TikTok @hilaryhcomedy, determined the astrological signs of cities in Canada...
Narcity
These Are The 6 Most Beautiful Restaurants In Toronto, According To Local Foodies
Toronto has some gorgeous places to eat and, according to local foodies, these spots are worth checking out. In an Instagram Q&A Narcity asked readers for the most beautiful restaurants in Toronto and here are some of the responses. From venues with Greek island vibes to places with towering city views, these restaurants let you enjoy your meal in a stunning atmosphere.
Narcity
I Ordered A Double-Double From Tim Hortons In The UK & What Happened Next Was Chaos
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. If there's one iconic staple of the Tim Hortons menu in Canada, it's got to be the famous double-double. After living in Canada for several years, and having a Tim...
Narcity
CRA Is Hiring People To Work As Accountants In Canada & The Salary Is Over $100,000
There are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs available in accounting and you could make more than $100,000 a year. If you're looking to apply for government of Canada jobs, the federal agency is hiring accountants to gather data from external and internal sources, as well as analyze, interpret and report on findings.
Narcity
People On TikTok Are Riled Up After A Calgary Local Shared Her Biggest 'Ick' About The City
A Calgary TikToker shared a video on her biggest "ick" about the city and drivers might already be pretty familiar with it. Jordan Olson posted the TikTok about one of her biggest issues with Calgary and it's all about the death of the courtesy wave. You know when you're driving...
Narcity
6 Vancouver Part-Time Jobs That Will Help You Earn Extra Money On The Side
Times are tough — the cost of living in Vancouver is super high, lettuce is suddenly a luxury and searching for reasonable rent feels like fairy hunting. If you're looking for a side hustle in Vancouver to bring in a little extra cash, there are part-time and auxiliary jobs in B.C. that you can work on the side of your usual gig. Whether you're a student or a 9-5 office worker, there are options out there that range in commitment to suit your lifestyle.
Comments / 0