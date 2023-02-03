ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

palmspringslife.com

Where to Shop for Furniture and Décor in Greater Palm Springs

Dragonette Limited was a reader favorite for furniture shopping. Our readers voted for their favorite restaurants, shops, and activities across Greater Palm Springs in our annual Best of the Best competition. Businesses were ranked in more than 20 categories; for the entire list, check out directory.palmspringslife.com. Congratulations to the winners...
cvindependent.com

Back—With More Dates! The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival Celebrates 75 years—and Its First Iteration Since 2020

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival is a Coachella Valley staple—but the pandemic forced it to take an unplanned hiatus. COVID-19 meant no fair at all in 2021, and in 2022, another event, Thrillville, took over the Riverside County Fairgrounds during the usual February time slot. Finally,...
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs

The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
tmpresale.com

Banda MS in Palm Desert, CA Jun 16th, 2023 – presale code

The Banda MS presale password has been posted! This is your best chance to buy Banda MS show tickets in advance of the general public!. Right now is a great time to buy tickets before they go onsale and |maybe sell out… Get your tickets early to see Banda MS in Palm Desert, CA!
OnlyInYourState

This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation

Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash

A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Jose Larin Garcia convicted in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

It's a guilty verdict for the man accused in the killings of four people in Palm Springs four years ago. A jury found Jose Larin Garcia guilty on all counts against him. The same jury will now decide whether to sentence him to death. The decision, which jurors reached after less than an hour of The post Jose Larin Garcia convicted in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’

As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home.  California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
travelawaits.com

This California Natural Wonder Could Be The Next U.S. National Monument — How You Can Visit Now

Nestled alongside the popular Joshua Tree National Park, a massive swath of land stretching from just east of Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley nearly to the Arizona border is under study to become America’s newest national monument. A coalition of environmental groups hopes the designation will protect native species, indigenous heritage sites, and the raw beauty of these desert landscapes for generations to come. If successful, the Chuckwalla National Monument will become a place visitors to the California desert will have on their list of must-see sights.
KESQ News Channel 3

Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
nbcpalmsprings.com

Details On Hours-Long Standoff North of Palm Springs

NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:. During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

