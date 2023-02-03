ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players who stood out in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Thursday was not particularly exciting. It was a 12-3 snoozefest with both teams turning the ball over twice.

There was not a single touchdown scored.

However, a few players stood out with their play.

Arizona State RB X Valladay

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

Valladay was the workhorse in the game. He had a game-high 13 rushing attempts and a game-high 76 yards. He also caught a pass for four yards.

Michigan K Jake Moody

Moody made all four- of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder. He was named one of the MVPs of the game.

S Trey Dean, Florida

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dean had an interception and several big hits in the game and was the defensive MVP of the game.

