The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend
From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The former Housewife also declared her famous tagline into a microphone from her front row seat at Mugler's Haute Couture show on Thursday Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it. While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show. For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto...
BBC
Paco Rabanne: Celebrated designer dies aged 88
Celebrated perfume and fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88 at his home in France. His death was confirmed by Puig, the parent company of his brands, which said he had "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on". Rabanne gained global fame...
Lisa Rinna Slips on Snakeskin Pumps & Daring White Cutout Dress for Mugler’s Haute Couture Show
Lisa Rinna owned her ensemble while attending Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sat front row alongside Christine Quinn and singer Charli XCX. Dressed in Mugler, Rinna wore a white bodycon dress comprised of a strapless bodice and circular cutouts followed by a thigh-high side slit. On her feet, Rinna sported a pair of sharp nude and pointed-toe pumps with snakeskin olive green detailing. The pair featured stilettos reaching around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and sturdy construction. The pointed-toe pair were secured to Rinna’s feet with ankle straps also in olive...
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
The world's richest person just made his daughter the CEO of Dior
Bernard Arnault, worth $178 billion, runs luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault and his other four children work for the company or its brands.
Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot
Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly
The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo
Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
Vogue
How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand
From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
