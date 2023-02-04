ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police searching for 2 men who sucker-punched 78-year-old, took wallet

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CN4Q9_0kbZGK9P00

Philadelphia police search for 2 men who attacked, robbed 78-year-old 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men involved in the Jan. 2 robbery and attack on a 78-year-old man in Center City.

The attack took place on the 100 block of North Broad Street around 4:15 p.m.

You can see in the video that the first suspect approached the 78-year-old victim from behind and punched him knocking him unconscious on the ground. That same suspect then stole the victim's wallet from his pocket.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark-colored hooded jacket and pants, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a dark backpack.

The second suspect is also described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored jacket and pants with multi-colored sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048.

Comments / 16

Jay Dazzer
3d ago

one guy was holding a half pint of liquor in his HAND LOOKS like Hennessy to me check liqour stores video footage for that day at near by liquor stores!!!!!👌

Reply(1)
9
D Z
2d ago

very sketchy description of the two culprits. late teens to early twenties, dark clothing and colorful sneakers. gee whiz I'm sure to spot these two out and about somewhere with such an accurate description. what a joke. the writer of the article needs to man up and state what the facts are.

Reply(1)
3
Martian Lives Matter
3d ago

I hope that before they are found and arrested, someone gets ahold of them and teaches them a lesson

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A fatal shooting in Philadelphia has left two people dead and one critically injured. Today, police released video surveillance footage and photographs of the suspects wanted for murder. On January 17th, two gunmen approached the Chinese takeout restaurant at 5409 Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. The suspects were captured on video approaching the restaurant before pulling their guns and firing multiple shots into the restaurant. Police arrived shortly before midnight to find a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both customers inside the restaurant had been shot and killed. A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was critically The post Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man convicted for 2021 Overbrook shooting: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges. The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams. Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced

The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other felonies stemming from the summer 2021 incident, said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Monday, Feb. 6.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital. 
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Father and Son Shot In Parkwood

Philadelphia Police are looking into an incident that left a father shot twice to his left hip and his five year old son shot one time in his elbow area. This happened last night on the 12000 block of Verda Drive. Both were inside their house when the shooting happened....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Tiana Keaton – From the 14th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing juvenile Tiana Keaton. She was last seen on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:30PM, on the 21xx block Homer St. She is 4’11’’, 120 lbs., thin build, black hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Theft in the 3rd District [VIDEO]

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 8:00 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance video entering the Fireside Tavern located at 2701 S. Marshall Street. After sitting at the bar for over an hour, the suspect watched the employee walk to the back of the bar. The suspect then went behind the bar and took the cash from the cabinet then fled in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy