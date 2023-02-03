Read full article on original website
Goshen Theater Acting Studio Session Begins Feb. 20
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater’s next Acting Studio session begins Feb. 20, and there’s still time to join. Students will collaborate with their peers through improvisation to create a story to be turned into a script. After helping to create their story, students will audition for what role they will play for the final showcase.
inkfreenews.com
Grace College Inducts Local Students Into Alpha Chi Honor Society
WINONA LAKE — Grace College inducted 26 juniors and seniors into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4, including several students from Kosciusko and Fulton counties. Newly inducted members of the Grace College Alpha Chi Honor Society include:. Blake Burns, a biblical studies major from Winona Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Camp Whitley Invites Campers For Summer 2023
WHITLEY COUNTY — Camp Whitley has opened registration for the summer 2023 camp season. Camp Whitley will be hosting children ages 7 to 14 at their week-long overnight camp on Troy Cedar Lake in Whitley County. Available dates are as follows:. Week 1 (Boys ages 7-8) – June 11-17...
inkfreenews.com
A Nearby Museum Full Of Treasures
This week, we want to introduce readers to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and everything that it has to offer. Fort Wayne is not considered a large metropolitan area, but the art museum has provided permanent and special exhibits for the community to enjoy that rival museums in much larger cities. The museum has impressed me through the years with special exhibitions, its growing permanent collection and its efforts to reach out to the community and artists in Northern Indiana.
inkfreenews.com
Lakeland Art To Open With Marcadis And Dulik
WARSAW — The Lakeland Art Center & Gallery will open March 1 with exhibiting artist Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis. Samara is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens and at times, finger painting. Her own lyrical figuration uses bold color and whimsical elements. This is her own personal brand of painting that highlights color through the introduction of Graffitism.
inkfreenews.com
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids Market has announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual childrens sale Saturday, March 11, in Winona Lake. The event will be held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive on Grace College’s campus. The spring sale will feature spring and summer...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Dean Cousins Donates Train Depot Sign To Library
MILFORD — There was a time, before automobiles and planes, when the fastest mode of transportation from one location to another over a fair distance was accomplished by boarding a passenger train. As the locomotive industry expanded across the United States, small towns all over the country established designated...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Jean Rock
Bonnie Jean Rock, 88, New Paris, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home in New Paris. She was born April 13, 1934. On June 15, 1984, she married Eugene J. “Gene” Rock, and he died June 26, 2010. Surviving are her children Allen (Barb)...
inkfreenews.com
Charles Dustin Barrett — UPDATED
Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Dustin was born June 16, 1982, in Warsaw, the son of Charles and Jackalyn (Byers) Barrett. Dustin’s friends nicknamed him “Buster.” He loved Burley’s milkshakes from Breeding & Breakfast Cigar Store....
inkfreenews.com
Robert Bowers
Robert Eugene Bowers, 60, Columbia City, died at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 12, 1962. Survivors include his companion, Robin Kay Zimmerman, Fort Wayne; children Ryan Adam Bowers, Tiffany Lynn Bowers and Kimberly (Logan) Walker, all of Columbia City; four grandchildren; father, Donald Gene (Linda) Bowers Sr., Chicago, Ill.; and siblings, Donald Gene Bowers Jr., Tampa, Fla., Kristina Lynn (Brent) Stultz, Bluffton and David (Deb) Bowers, Ossian.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 – with the resolution to be presented to the council at its...
inkfreenews.com
Marla Kay Garrabrant
Marla Kay (Weyhrich) Garrabrant, 75, died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023, in South Bend. Marla was born Aug. 2, 1947. She is survived by her life partner Dave and his three daughters, Kendra Hanson Vickers, Elkhart, Heather Hanson Berry, Arlington, Va. and Lesley Hanson Leins, Hagerstown, Md. Also surviving are her two sisters, Linda (Norman) Beach, Lakeville and Susan (Mike) Sugrue, Chicago, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
Donna F. Smith
Donna F. Smith (McCartney), 86, died at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Donna was born March 24, 1936. On June 15, 1957, Donna and Eugene “Smitty” Gordon were united in marriage. Eugene preceded her in death. On March 15, 2008 in LaPaz, Donna and Ronnie McCartney were united in marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Carol A. Alexander — UPDATED
Carol Ann Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her Grace Village home in Winona Lake. She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel (Yost) Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., she...
inkfreenews.com
Georgia Ruf
Georgia May Ruf, 75, Columbia City, died at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 22, 1947. Survivors include her children Sharron (Dave) Wilkins, Fort Wayne, Patrick Braden, Columbia City, Jeffrey (Helen) Braden, Fort Wayne and Anthony (Tara) Braden, Avilla; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings Doris Parks, Appling, Ga., Carla Pratt, Chino Hills, Calif. and Nelson (Claudette) Marsh, Gardnerville, Nev.
inkfreenews.com
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris graduated from North Manchester High School in North Manchester. She worked as a material handler for RR Donnelley & Sons in Warsaw and retired after 35 years. Deloris was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. She and her beloved doll, Betsy, were well taken care of by the staff of Miller’s Merry Manor, and she enjoyed the many friends she made while a resident in their care.
inkfreenews.com
Danial Joseph Ferm — PENDING
Danial Joseph Ferm, 71, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Homes, Argos.
inkfreenews.com
Aggressive Bidding For Allen County Farmland
WOODBURN — A 121-acre tract of farmland in northeast Indiana sold last week for a price well above state averages, according to the auction company that handled the bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. says the property in the Allen County community of Woodburn sold for $19,984 per acre, totaling $2.4 million.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Caywood
Nancy Caywood, 81, Rochester, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 20, 1941. On April 26, 1974, Nancy married Robert Caywood. Survivors include her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Caywood, Rochester; stepdaughters Debbie (Richie) Magan, Florida, and Tammie Caywood, Rochester; grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, Burket, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, at the age of 54. He was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia City. Randy was one of three boys born to Anna Jean (Miller) Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage together before Randy passed away.
