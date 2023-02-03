This week, we want to introduce readers to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and everything that it has to offer. Fort Wayne is not considered a large metropolitan area, but the art museum has provided permanent and special exhibits for the community to enjoy that rival museums in much larger cities. The museum has impressed me through the years with special exhibitions, its growing permanent collection and its efforts to reach out to the community and artists in Northern Indiana.

