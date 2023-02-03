ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

4 Hands Brewing Co. and Lucia’s Introduce 3 New Frozen Pizzas

ST. LOUIS — Lucia’s (aka Mama Lucia’s) and 4 Hands Brewing announced the expansion of its successful St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza line with the introduction of an Indian inspired chicken tikka masala pizza with CWE favorite India’s Rasoi, a Greek inspired Gyro pizza with Maplewood’s iconic Michael’s Bar & Grill, and a cheeseburger inspired pizza with Mike Johnson’s Hi Pointe Drive In.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KSDK

Chair Luxe Events preps for Valentine's Day

ST. LOUIS — Valentine's day is only a few short days away and if you're still looking for something special to do for your significant other then you might want to consider Chair Luxe Events. Chair Luxe is a luxury event design, floral, and rental company specializing in luxe...
EARTH CITY, MO
KSDK

Celebrate Galentine's with GLITTERBAR STL

ST. LOUIS — GLITTERBAR STL is a woman-owned, family business. Body art has existed throughout time as a form of expression. The glitter hub has extended that to glitter and gems. It’s a glamorized form of face painting for adults, but kids love it too. GLITTERBAR STL is a luxury glitter bar with professional artists who provide an experience that adds a perfect amount of sparkle to your special event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loaded Elevated Nachos changes the nacho game!

ST. LOUIS — Loaded Elevated Nachos is a craft-casual establishment devoted to the love of all thing’s ‘nacho,’ by serving delicious and unique nacho creations at the Streets of St. Charles. The nacho hub offers one of a kind dishes like a Toasted Ravioli Nacho Tray, Crab Rangoon Nacho Tray or a Nacho Bar for larger parties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Tethered Plant Shop

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition continued with Tethered Plant Shop. The local business was founded in 2020 with the knowledge that there is always a silver lining. At Tethered, the mission is to reconnect modern society to nature. To bring nature into our lives, and homes, by any means possible. Even if you live in a busy metropolis, with Tethered, you will always feel tied to your roots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Game Day Eats at Dukes BBQ Shack in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the Show Me bracket challenge continued with Duke’s BBQ! Dukes strives to smoke and serve up the best curbside BBQ. From fries to slabs, everything is made in house to elevate the BBQ experience. Mary learned about their Super Bowl specials and tried a wing for herself! Take a look.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KSDK

Career Central: How to work at Six Flags, Dierbergs in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — With warmer weather on the way, job seekers will find lots of opportunities for seasonal work in this week's Career Central. St. Louis Dept. of Health/SLATE hosting virtual job fairs. The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mary spends the day at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch for the Humane Society of Missouri's Day of Giving

ST. LOUIS — “Animal care is top priority, so there is feeding, watering and medicating the animals,” says Amanda Mullen, Director at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Welcome to the Humane Society of Missouri's, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Nestled among 165 acres of Woodland, near Union, Missouri, lies a safe haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals. The ranch is one of the most comprehensive farm animal care and rehabilitation centers in the country.
UNION, MO
KSDK

Motivational Monday with radio personality, 'Scooda'

ST. LOUIS — Owner of Praise 365 radio, 'Scooda' joins Mary live in studio to share inspiration on following your dreams. You can tune into The Scooda Radio Show on Hallelujah 1600AM every Saturday at 10:00am. You can learn more about Scooda on his website, or follow along on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Scott Credit Union launches new St. Louis Blues Credit Card

ST. LOUIS — Scott Credit Union has recently launched a new St Louis Blues Credit Card. This new product is in addition to the existing Blues Debit Card. This no fee credit card offers a fixed 1.99% APR for purchases and 0.00% APR on balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. Plus, receive discounts at the STL Authentic store.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Leonard Taylor to be executed Tuesday

Gov. Parson confirmed Monday Taylor's execution would continue. Taylor was convicted in the 2004 deaths of a mother and her three children in Jennings.

