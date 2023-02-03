ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

KROC News

Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
NEWPORT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Public safety officials warn "sextortion" is a growing crime in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Department of Public Safety says the crime of "sextortion" is growing in Minnesota, and the biggest targets are children and teens.Authorities say they've seen criminals oversees tricking them into sharing explicit photos then extorting them for money. "The crime always has the same pattern. Most often its a boy befriended on social media or gaming sites by someone purporting to be a beautiful girl. She convinces him to share an explicit photo showing face, immediately blackmails, demands money or gift cards from the victim," Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said.The BCA says there have been hundreds of victims in Minnesota. The majority of them are boys ages 10 to 17. "Understand that, yes, this crime can happen to your child. Educate your children about the dangers of sharing images and information online, and please make sure your children know that they can come to you if they fall victim to one of these criminals," DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson said.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLive

Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
boreal.org

Sextortion cases are on the rise, especially in Minnesota

Social media, video games, and online chatting with friends are just many ways to have your own presence on the internet. However, it is also a place with a lot of vulnerability. Right now, there’s a rise in sextortion cases across the country, especially targeting younger boys and teens; but young girls can be victims too.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bill would allow police to attach tracking device to stolen car without driver's knowledge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill aimed at helping car theft victims is making its way through the Minnesota Legislature.The bill would allow police to attach a tracking device to a stolen car. Police say it's common that they can find a stolen car, but a lot of times they're not in a position to make an arrest or seize the vehicle. Stacy Severson's Kia was stolen two weeks ago in Minneapolis, and it's still missing. "Initially I thought, 'Did I like park somewhere else, or like did I drive my husband's car today?'" Severson said.Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview wants to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Charges: Instagram post shows teens flashing guns in school

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two 16-year-olds face juvenile charges after social media posts showed them flashing handguns at their St. Paul charter school. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a juvenile petition filed Thursday said a video one of the teens posted last month on Instagram showed him in a bathroom at Career Pathways holding a black handgun equipped with an extended magazine.
KROC News

Three People Injured in Twin Cities House Explosion

East Bethel, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured this morning when an explosion leveled a home in a Twin Cities suburb. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the city of East Bethel. Deputies and personnel from the East Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene and reported finding what appeared to have been an explosion in a home under construction.
EAST BETHEL, MN
KROC News

More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Streets of St. Paul

William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)

ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, January 23, 1962, twenty-five-year-old William Lucas accidentally drove his car off the side of the Smith Avenue High Bridge. He fell between seventy-five and one hundred and fifty feet to the railroad tracks below. Miraculously, Lucas not only lived to tell the tale but walked away from his death-defying experience with only relatively minor injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

