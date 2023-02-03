Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Names New President

Kevin A. Klockenga has been appointed president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, officials announced Thursday.

Klockenga is set to succeed long-time Henry Mayo President and CEO Roger E. Seaver, who is scheduled to retire March 13 after more than 22 years with the hospital, according to officials.

“We are pleased to have Kevin Klockenga join Henry Mayo during this very challenging yet exciting time in healthcare,” said Henry Mayo Board of Directors Chair Chris Luechtefeld. “Our nationwide search generated interest from a large number of highly-qualified candidates. We believe Kevin is the right executive to lead Henry Mayo as the hospital continues to expand to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Most recently Klockenga served as Chief Executive Officer and System Executive Vice President for the Northern California region of the Providence Saint Joseph Health System, a position he held for 10 years.

The Providence Northern California region consists of six acute care hospitals including three trauma centers, five ambulatory surgery centers, four urgent care centers and a number of other facilities.

While at Providence Klockenga oversaw significant growth in Providence’s services through investments in new services and various acquisitions. He led a number of successful quality initiatives and helped position the organization to be successful in population health.

“Our Board was particularly impressed with Kevin’s experience in leading growth while focusing on quality initiatives,” Luechtefeld said. “Henry Mayo is dedicated to continuous improvement and his guidance will enhance our efforts.”

Prior to his most recent role at Providence, Klockenga served as president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph Health — Sonoma County, a two-hospital system located in Sonoma County, California. Before that he oversaw operations of two acute care hospitals in Bakersfield, California.

Klockenga holds a Master’s Degree in Health Administration from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.

Klockenga is set to assume his new role at Henry Mayo on March 13.

