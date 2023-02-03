FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its continuing effort to address substance misuse and the counterfeit pill and fentanyl crisis in West Virginia, GameChanger is launching the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers and students to start the conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, fake pills and illicit drugs. This multi-media campaign is being provided to schools and families at no cost.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO