Barbour County, WV

WVNews

Former 911 dispatcher sues county

KINGWOOD — A former Preston 911 dispatcher is suing the Preston County Office of Emergency Management, saying supervisors created a hostile workplace and took action against her when she reported their behavior. Kaylin Powers filed the civil suit in Preston County Circuit Court in January.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Elmer Parrish

MT. STORM, W.Va. — Elmer “Lee” Parrish, 88, of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died on Feb. 4, 2023, at West Penn Burn Unit in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Ajax, W.Va., he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Lena Mae (Rohrbaugh) Parrish.
MOUNT STORM, WV
WVNews

Shelia J. Marino

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Shelia J. Marino, 74, of Clifton, MI, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg, October 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Ruben Carroll and the late Betty Bennett Carroll Mckelvey. On December 31, 1969, she married Theodore L. Marino who preceded her in death on September 24, 2007.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Loraene Trent

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Loraene Trent, 90, of Clarksburg, WV (North View), passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born October 9, 1932 in Doddridge County, the only child of Charles F. and Wanda M. (Richards) Husk. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jimmie R. Trent on June 30, 2017.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

GameChanger launches 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign in West Virginia schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its continuing effort to address substance misuse and the counterfeit pill and fentanyl crisis in West Virginia, GameChanger is launching the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers and students to start the conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, fake pills and illicit drugs. This multi-media campaign is being provided to schools and families at no cost.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Doddridge County, Lewis County girls win at W.Va. State

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class A No. 2 Doddridge County Bulldogs got their Tuesday off to a great start, defeating the Wirt County Tigers, 57-48, in morning action at the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State. Abby McDonough led the way with 18 points, 14 rebounds...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Preston County leads state in black bear harvest

BECKLEY — Hunters in West Virginia harvested 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, with Preston County reporting the most bears killed. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37% below the...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVa regulators deny electric utility rate increase request

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission's order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Joan Marie Randolph

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joan Marie Randolph, 85, of Clarksburg went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born May 20, 1937, in Clarksburg, daughter of the late Steve P. and Mildred Margaret Peasak Goolie. Joan graduated from Victory High School, Class...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Jack Allen Bunch

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jack Allen Bunch, 84, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born on July 15, 1938, a son of the late Ernest “Brandy” Bunch and Edra “Tommy” (Hamrick) Bunch. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary L. Bunch, on November 27, 2008.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Home Safety

KINGWOOD – KINGWOOD - Home fires are the most common type of emergency in the United States, and can cause deaths, injuries and property loss within minutes of breaking out. Home electrical fires is the second highest cause of home fires, according to Timothy Rock, West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office of Public Information.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

'Let Your Light Shine' by helping families with Easter dinner

REEDSVILLE — The New Life Ministries Church in Reedsville is working with local churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations to raise $20,000 to bring Easter dinner to 500-plus Preston County families. The new project is called “Let Your Light Shine for Preston County.”
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center earns CT, MRI accreditations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has been awarded three-year accreditations in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) by the American College of Radiology (ACR). “Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Medical Center receives Center of Excellence in minimally invasive gynecology

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center has been named a Center of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Gynecology for 2023. Awarded by the Surgical Review Corporation, the COEMIG program identifies surgeons and facilities worldwide performing minimally invasive gynecological procedures and achieving defined standards for patient safety and care quality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Inside players coming up big for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think about this for a minute. Bob Huggins' best players since he's come home to West Virginia have been skill type guys. You know the names ... Da'Sean Butler, Devin Ebanks, Jevon Carter, Miles McBride.
MORGANTOWN, WV

