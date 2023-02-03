Read full article on original website
Monongalia Commission (West Virginia) President Tom Bloom addresses Kanawha County Commission; urges cooperation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom addressed the Kanawha County Commission on Tuesday morning. “I'm excited and quite honored to be here today representing [commissioners Sean Sikora and Jeff Arnett],” Bloom said.
North Central West Virginia EMS personnel receive medic bags through 'Answer the Call' initiative
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Emergency medical responders across North Central West Virginia were supplied with their own “medic” bags Tuesday as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative. Rescue squads from across the region could either meet representatives at Stonewall Jackson...
Former 911 dispatcher sues county
KINGWOOD — A former Preston 911 dispatcher is suing the Preston County Office of Emergency Management, saying supervisors created a hostile workplace and took action against her when she reported their behavior. Kaylin Powers filed the civil suit in Preston County Circuit Court in January.
Elmer Parrish
MT. STORM, W.Va. — Elmer “Lee” Parrish, 88, of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died on Feb. 4, 2023, at West Penn Burn Unit in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Ajax, W.Va., he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Lena Mae (Rohrbaugh) Parrish.
Shelia J. Marino
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Shelia J. Marino, 74, of Clifton, MI, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg, October 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Ruben Carroll and the late Betty Bennett Carroll Mckelvey. On December 31, 1969, she married Theodore L. Marino who preceded her in death on September 24, 2007.
Loraene Trent
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Loraene Trent, 90, of Clarksburg, WV (North View), passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born October 9, 1932 in Doddridge County, the only child of Charles F. and Wanda M. (Richards) Husk. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jimmie R. Trent on June 30, 2017.
GameChanger launches 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign in West Virginia schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its continuing effort to address substance misuse and the counterfeit pill and fentanyl crisis in West Virginia, GameChanger is launching the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers and students to start the conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, fake pills and illicit drugs. This multi-media campaign is being provided to schools and families at no cost.
Doddridge County, Lewis County girls win at W.Va. State
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class A No. 2 Doddridge County Bulldogs got their Tuesday off to a great start, defeating the Wirt County Tigers, 57-48, in morning action at the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State. Abby McDonough led the way with 18 points, 14 rebounds...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council discusses proposed FY 2024 general fund budget
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Tuesday afternoon, Fairmont City Council, along with other city officials, discussed the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 general fund budget, which clocks in at $20,992,959. Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means began the meeting with a presentation on the proposed budget, discussing the...
Preston County leads state in black bear harvest
BECKLEY — Hunters in West Virginia harvested 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, with Preston County reporting the most bears killed. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37% below the...
WVa regulators deny electric utility rate increase request
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission's order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect...
Joan Marie Randolph
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joan Marie Randolph, 85, of Clarksburg went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born May 20, 1937, in Clarksburg, daughter of the late Steve P. and Mildred Margaret Peasak Goolie. Joan graduated from Victory High School, Class...
2 arrested after Harrison, West Virginia, deputy investigates report of someone shooting at deer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two individuals were charged by a lawman who was sent to help investigate a report alleging deer were being shot at in the Beckytown Road area of Sardis. Harrison County Deputy J.R. Flanagan charged Brandon Lee Ash, 38, of Clarksburg, with felony being a...
Jack Allen Bunch
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jack Allen Bunch, 84, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born on July 15, 1938, a son of the late Ernest “Brandy” Bunch and Edra “Tommy” (Hamrick) Bunch. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary L. Bunch, on November 27, 2008.
Home Safety
KINGWOOD – KINGWOOD - Home fires are the most common type of emergency in the United States, and can cause deaths, injuries and property loss within minutes of breaking out. Home electrical fires is the second highest cause of home fires, according to Timothy Rock, West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office of Public Information.
WVU study: Number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in womb 10 times national rate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said...
'Let Your Light Shine' by helping families with Easter dinner
REEDSVILLE — The New Life Ministries Church in Reedsville is working with local churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations to raise $20,000 to bring Easter dinner to 500-plus Preston County families. The new project is called “Let Your Light Shine for Preston County.”
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center earns CT, MRI accreditations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has been awarded three-year accreditations in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) by the American College of Radiology (ACR). “Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer,...
Mon Health Medical Center receives Center of Excellence in minimally invasive gynecology
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center has been named a Center of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Gynecology for 2023. Awarded by the Surgical Review Corporation, the COEMIG program identifies surgeons and facilities worldwide performing minimally invasive gynecological procedures and achieving defined standards for patient safety and care quality.
Inside players coming up big for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think about this for a minute. Bob Huggins' best players since he's come home to West Virginia have been skill type guys. You know the names ... Da'Sean Butler, Devin Ebanks, Jevon Carter, Miles McBride.
