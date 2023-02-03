ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Coronation Street sets up new Evelyn Plummer story with Roy Cropper suggestion

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street sets up Evelyn Plummer's next storyline tonight (February 6), as Roy Cropper encourages her to resume her volunteer work. Last year, Evelyn briefly helped out at a local charity shop while trying to redeem herself over a major misunderstanding. Evelyn had mistakenly accused charity...
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan reveals whether he'd quit the soap

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan has revealed if he would ever consider quitting the soap. The actor, who has played Charlie Dean on the Channel 4 soap since 2011, was speaking to Inside Soap to talk about recent scenes from the soap, and was asked about his future on the show.
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison criticises show for violent storylines

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap for the use of violence in its storylines. Cheryl, who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, told the Daily Star she believes the soap has become too "sensationalised" and risks alienating viewers. "I am not the morality police but I...
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien warns Sarah isn't safe in Stephen story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien opened up about how her character Sarah Platt isn’t safe in the new Stephen Reid storyline. As fans may be aware, Sarah’s uncle Stephen is the soap’s new serial killer. He has already killed Leo and Teddy, with more victims almost guaranteed to come.
EastEnders star Shona McGarty admits fan doubts over Whitney and Zack

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has opened up about the fans’ doubts over Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's relationship. In an interview with TV Times, the star discussed the reaction from fans, saying: "Viewers weren’t that keen on them at first, and I don’t think they’re invested yet because they haven’t seen what we've done. As a viewer and a fan, I hope they could bond over this, but tragedy can also pull you apart."
EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman shares hopes for Reiss and Sonia's future

EastEnders spoilers follow. Reiss Colwell arrived in EastEnders late last year, and very quickly found an ally in Sonia Fowler. Arriving for his great aunt Dot Branning's funeral, the kind and gentle Reiss formed an instant connection with Sonia, who inherited Dot's house. Jonny Freeman, who plays Reiss, has shared...
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character

EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy and shares first photo

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020, and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cradling their newborn. "Our beautiful boy," the caption reads. "30/01/2023." The couple,...
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien explains Sarah's baby doubts

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Things are about to heat up for Sarah and Adam Barlow in Coronation Street. The couple are revisiting their baby story, with Adam keen to grow their family while Sarah is more focused on her growing loungewear business. Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah, has spoken about...
EastEnders' Lola learns the truth about Emma's identity

EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce-Brown has finally discovered that newcomer Emma is her long-lost mother in EastEnders. Lola was left worried that someone watching her vlog had found out her address last week when she got a grand in cash in the post. In reality, her long-lost mum Emma had secretly sent her the cash.
13 huge Casualty spoilers for next week's double episode

Casualty spoilers follow. It's double the drama on Casualty next weekend, as the show will be airing back to back episodes. Rash continues to struggle with his dad's diagnosis in our first visit to the ED, while Robyn makes a discovery and Marcus continues to isolate Stevie. Later on, Jacob...
Casualty star George Rainsford explains exit from Ethan Hardy role

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty fans waved goodbye to a fan favourite on Saturday evening (February 4) as Ethan Hardy made an exit from the show. Ethan decided to leave the ED behind, after having a reality check about his relationship with his baby son Bodhi. Wanting to play a more active role in Bodhi's life, Ethan realised that something had to give and ultimately sacrificed his job – and the Jac Naylor award – in the process.
Coronation Street wedding photos hint at danger for Daisy Midgeley

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has been filming Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley's wedding storyline – but the special occasion looks likely to go wrong. The couple are due to tie the knot next month, but paparazzi pictures taken on location have raised doubts about whether they'll make...
Vernon Kay opens up on if he'd do Strictly Come Dancing

Vernon Kay has opened up about the possibility of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing. The television personality, who has appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, has long been the subject of rumoured participation on the BBC dance show, which is hosted by his wife Tess Daly.
Hollyoaks star talks 'weirdness' of watching ex on Love Island

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has opened up about the "weirdness" of potentially watching his ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins on the current series of Love Island. Owen and Lana dated in 2020 during lockdown and, while he hasn't a bad word to say about his ex, he told the Daily Mirror that he won't be watching her on the ITV dating show.

