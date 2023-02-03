ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How safe do you feel in downtown Orlando? Share your thoughts

By Sarah Wilson
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPOcp_0kbZ7FRq00

The City District Main Street wants to know how safe you feel downtown.

The City District Main Street is asking the community to participate in a story to gauge how safe people feel downtown and what could be done to improve safety.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“It’s critical that we allow for our growing and diverse community to have a say in finding an equitable solution and this survey is the quickest way to gather that sentiment,” City District Main Street Executive Director Nikki Aviles said.

The 18-question survey takes about 5 minutes to complete and leaves space for participants to propose their own solutions to issues that they feel need to be addressed.

Read: Downtown Orlando business owners offer the city suggestions on how to deal with safety issues

The survey is available through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

You can click here to take the survey.

Read: City leaders one step closer to passing new safety rules for bars, clubs in downtown Orlando

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Suspects arrested in plot to attack power stations, destroy Baltimore: Prosecutors

A Florida man and a Maryland woman have been arrested on federal charges of plotting to attack multiple energy substations with the goal of destroying Baltimore, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The suspects, Sarah Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Russell of Orlando, Florida, were allegedly fueled by a racist extremist ideology as they "conspired to inflict maximum harm" on the power grid with the aim to "completely destroy" Baltimore, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and a top FBI official said at a Monday morning press conference. Russell is quoted in court documents saying that attacking power transformers is "the greatest thing somebody can do." He is accused of providing instructions and location information for the substations he and Clendaniel allegedly sought to target as part of their plot, federal prosecutors said. Clendaniel allegedly told an FBI confidential source she was "determined" to carry out the attacks aimed at Baltimore's infrastructure, saying, "It would lay this city to waste."
BALTIMORE, MD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
27K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy