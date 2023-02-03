Read full article on original website
Price-responsive demand can accelerate renewable generation
At times of “surplus” renewable generation, customers with flexible demand for electricity can use more electricity that would otherwise be curtailed, says a paper from the Energy Systems Integration Group, a nonprofit group. In a grid the size of Texas, at 15% renewable generation flexible demand could yield...
Enel adds 2 GW of North America renewable capacity in 2022
Enel North America announced it brought online 1.98 GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects in the United States and Canada last year. The buildout included 550 MW of new demand response capacity and 119 MW of distributed energy storage deployed or under contract in 2022. The year’s progress was...
Sunrise brief: Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises
Minnesota senate passes 100% clean energy standard The first clean energy standard passed in the nation this year, the Minnesota bill mandates a transition to 100% carbon-free energy by 2040. Brookfield Renewable nearly doubles development business to 110 GW from 62 GW Post-IRA, the global renewable energy developer is moving...
Sunrise brief: 2023 will see the most utility-scale solar added in a single year
N.Y. developer and community college form solar certification program The next term for the solar certification program begins March 28, 2023, and upon completion graduates will receive OSHA 10 and OSHA Fall Prevention Safety certification. Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia U.S. solar tracker supplier Array Technologies plans...
World’s largest used EV battery power facility in California
B2U Storage Solutions has deployed 1,300 Honda Clarity second-life battery packs at its SEPV Sierra Solar & Storage facility in Lancaster, California. These additional units bring the facility to 25 MWh of storage capacity (DC), coupled with a 3 MW solar array. The group says that it is the largest...
Solar microgrid to support critical water infrastructure
With a rise of extreme weather events and an aging centralized electric grid, extended power outages are a rising threat to community resilience. Aware of these threats, AEP Ohio contracted Eaton to help construct a solar microgrid dedicated to supporting its Tussing water booster station. A microgrid can operate fully...
Dronebase rebrands as Zeitview to scale aerial solar scanning
In flight to reposition itself as an advanced inspection software company for energy and infrastructure, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and manned aircraft specialist Dronebase rebranded to Zeitview today. The company is funding its business model pivot from drones and aircraft to an inspection software focus with a $55 million Series...
Multi-unit housing EV chargers participate in demand response program
As more electric vehicles enter the global market, grid infrastructure and new capacity always becomes a hot topic. For EV chargers not in use, why not allow them to provide grid flexibility by putting power into the grid during peak power consumption times of the day?. This week EV charging...
Valentin updates tool for designing heat pump systems
In the quest to electrify everything, heat pumps are the answer for many homeowners, according to a recent survey conducted by Carbon Switch, a producer of research and guides on how to live more sustainably. While heat pumps have had a reputation as not providing enough heat in cold climates and being expensive, the technology behind heat pumps has changed and costs have come down. A study conducted by an international research team found that residential solar paired with heat pumps outperforms propane in cold, isolated climates. Heat pumps are already cost-competitive with gas boilers in some mature heating markets, according to the “Future of Heat Pumps” report, which was recently published by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The United States, Canada, Japan, Italy and China are among the countries in which unsubsidized heat pumps are already cost-competitive with gas boilers, according to the IEA.
New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV
Canadian energy storage specialist Discover Battery has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential off-grid solar, home backup power, and microgrids. The Element system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. A single battery module has a capacity of...
California coalition calls for RTO in the West
The “Lights on California” coalition was launched by well-known names in the clean energy industry as well as environmental advocates. The group is committed to expanding renewable energy cooperation across the West, and it intends to raise awareness of the state’s options for a more affordable, reliable clean energy grid through participation in a regional transmission organization (RTO).
