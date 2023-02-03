ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UC Daily Campus

More details emerge regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations

More details have emerged regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations. The exercise took place on Jul. 7, 2022. Some of the departments involved in the training include University Safety, Facility Operations, University Communications, Student Affairs, the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Other representatives from other universities, health care systems, municipalities, federal agencies and a Tribal nation also took part in the training.
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons

So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by those turn of events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

The Outing Club hosted a 300 person skiing event

On Jan. 27, the University of Connecticut’s student organization, UConn Outing Club (UCOC) hosted a weekend ski trip at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, inviting 305 students. This is the first time UCOC has hosted the ski trip since the spring of 2020. Last spring, the university made...
STORRS, CT
a-z-animals.com

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- February 2, 2023

(Above) Matt Stone holds a beautiful salmon he caught from his kayak in one of the Trout Management Areas earlier this week. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has continued to take advantage of the mild winter, with a number of successful kayak trips. He fished a Rhode Island lake last weekend, and hit the salmon well. Trolling Rapala shallow divers and inline spinners over 14 to 20 feet of water has been the ticket. The salmon bite in CT has been tougher with increased flows early in the week, but the flows have settled, and that bite should be picking up again. The open water bite across CT has been good though, with steady trout, bass, and pickerel action from across the state. This weekend’s cold flash may skim some of the smaller ponds over, but it’ll be short-lived, so plenty of spots should be fishable next week. Holdover striped bass action has improved a bit, especially on the sunnier days where the surface temps rise. Look for that to be a solid option next week when the temperatures start to rise again. On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Black Hall is holding a seminar hosted by Captain Kevin Albohn on Jig and Pop Tuna Tactics, but space is limited! Reserve your spot HERE.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England

As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy