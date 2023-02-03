Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
UC Daily Campus
Men’s Hockey: No. 14 UConn downs Northeastern in OT behind Hudson Schandor game winner
On Friday night, No. 14 UConn traveled to Northeastern for the last ‘Battle of the Huskies’ of the regular season. Prior to this match, UConn had struggled against Northeastern as it got beaten at the Frozen Fenway and at its first game played at the Toscano Family Ice Forum.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball team prepared for deep, talented South Carolina: 'Let's see what happens'
STORRS — It’s been nearly two years since UConn women’s basketball last beat South Carolina. On Sunday, at a sold-out XL Center in Hartford and on national television, the No. 5 Huskies will get the chance to not only end the streak but avenge their 2022 National Championship loss to the No. 1 Gamecocks.
UC Daily Campus
More details emerge regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations
More details have emerged regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations. The exercise took place on Jul. 7, 2022. Some of the departments involved in the training include University Safety, Facility Operations, University Communications, Student Affairs, the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Other representatives from other universities, health care systems, municipalities, federal agencies and a Tribal nation also took part in the training.
wiltonbulletin.com
Pell Grants critical to getting low income students into college, but some CT schools lag
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the cost of college rises, experts say Pell Grants continue to be the best way to allow people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds to get access to higher education. "The Pell Grant is the largest, and I would argue...
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by those turn of events.
UC Daily Campus
The Outing Club hosted a 300 person skiing event
On Jan. 27, the University of Connecticut’s student organization, UConn Outing Club (UCOC) hosted a weekend ski trip at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, inviting 305 students. This is the first time UCOC has hosted the ski trip since the spring of 2020. Last spring, the university made...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: John Bysiewicz recovering after being hit by a car
(WTNH) – Imagine being able to walk, run and bike one moment, and in an instant, a careless driver hits you. You wake up with part of your leg missing. That’s the story of John Bysiewicz, the president of JB Sports and a well-known race organizer. Dennis House...
a-z-animals.com
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
(Above) Matt Stone holds a beautiful salmon he caught from his kayak in one of the Trout Management Areas earlier this week. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has continued to take advantage of the mild winter, with a number of successful kayak trips. He fished a Rhode Island lake last weekend, and hit the salmon well. Trolling Rapala shallow divers and inline spinners over 14 to 20 feet of water has been the ticket. The salmon bite in CT has been tougher with increased flows early in the week, but the flows have settled, and that bite should be picking up again. The open water bite across CT has been good though, with steady trout, bass, and pickerel action from across the state. This weekend’s cold flash may skim some of the smaller ponds over, but it’ll be short-lived, so plenty of spots should be fishable next week. Holdover striped bass action has improved a bit, especially on the sunnier days where the surface temps rise. Look for that to be a solid option next week when the temperatures start to rise again. On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Black Hall is holding a seminar hosted by Captain Kevin Albohn on Jig and Pop Tuna Tactics, but space is limited! Reserve your spot HERE.
nbcboston.com
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
Warmer Sunday for Connecticut, tracking potential storm for next weekend
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
CHART: Connecticut’s top six rankable leading causes of death
In CT, the leading rankable causes of death from 2010 through 2020 include heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents and strokes, data shows.
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
wshu.org
Connecticut has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how.
Connecticut is known as the “land of steady habits,” but over the course of 10 years, little changes add up. In the early 2010s, Connecticut was still mired in the aftermath of the Great Recession, former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had raised taxes and the state budget was in a “permanent state of fiscal crisis,” officials said.
nbcboston.com
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
