Read full article on original website
Hatrick
3d ago
Ironically this is the state that wants us to turn to all electric, For cars, Stoves, heating your house,.... And they wonder why people are moving out of the state!🤔
Reply(6)
22
Gabriel
3d ago
Can’t blame true American CT taxpayers they voted Red they didn’t vote for the leftist Governor
Reply
15
Jodi Lynn
3d ago
Do you notice we our always in the top 3 of the worse
Reply
12
Related
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
Eyewitness News
Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Monday morning during which unveiled the details. According to the Lamont Administration, Currently, single (joint) filers pay a 3...
darientimes.com
CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.
Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides
Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
Eyewitness News
Economist discusses CT’s job picture as U.S. unemployment is at its lowest since 1969
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the latest jobs report, more than 500,000 jobs were created in January. Unemployment is also at its lowest since 1969. Restaurants were the hardest hit during the pandemic. Although they are in better shape now, the cost of food is hurting them. Patty Cakes...
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
UC Daily Campus
UConn DoD ties are suspect and immoral
On Jan. 24, the University of Connecticut announced that four UConn scientists have been awarded funding for technology from the Department of Defense. The award stems from the DoD’s $59 million in awards to 147 universities under the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program. The Daily Campus Editorial Board has...
Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All!
Opinion By: Chris Herb The national debate regarding gas stoves, and federal efforts to potentially ban them, has ignited a national firestorm regarding government overreach and consumer rights. Since this debate surfaced on the national front, political pundits have been pointing fingers and taking aim: from communism to paranoia, to being flat out crazy. No […] The post Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All! appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Up to $2,320 Assistance for Families Struggling with Energy Costs
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has recently introduced a comprehensive Energy Action Plan aimed at addressing the growing concern about energy affordability among residents. Governor Lamont has announced a $430 crisis assistance benefit for households participating in the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program that heat with deliverable fuels, such as home heating oil. With the existing benefits, households can now receive up to $2,320 to help pay heating bills says the Office of Governor Ned Lamont. The plan highlights several key initiatives that are aimed at reducing energy costs and increasing the availability of clean and renewable energy options.
Connecticut lawmakers call on legislature to fund public schools immediately
HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday, a large coalition of lawmakers, advocates and parents gathered at the Legislative Office Building to call on the state legislature to fund schools immediately. “We need to maintain this funding because a one-time payment does not make structural change,” said Speaker of the House, Rep....
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont to roll out his 2-year state budget
(WTNH) – On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont will roll out his two-year state budget and he’s made no secret these past few weeks about some of his bigger proposals to help Connecticut residents. They include tax cuts, tax credits, erasing medical debt, gun safety laws, waste management, and...
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
nbcboston.com
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
Comments / 19