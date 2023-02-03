ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Hatrick
3d ago

Ironically this is the state that wants us to turn to all electric, For cars, Stoves, heating your house,.... And they wonder why people are moving out of the state!🤔

Gabriel
3d ago

Can’t blame true American CT taxpayers they voted Red they didn’t vote for the leftist Governor

Jodi Lynn
3d ago

Do you notice we our always in the top 3 of the worse

iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Monday morning during which unveiled the details. According to the Lamont Administration, Currently, single (joint) filers pay a 3...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.

Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides

Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

UConn DoD ties are suspect and immoral

On Jan. 24, the University of Connecticut announced that four UConn scientists have been awarded funding for technology from the Department of Defense. The award stems from the DoD’s $59 million in awards to 147 universities under the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program. The Daily Campus Editorial Board has...
STORRS, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All!

Opinion By: Chris Herb The national debate regarding gas stoves, and federal efforts to potentially ban them, has ignited a national firestorm regarding government overreach and consumer rights. Since this debate surfaced on the national front, political pundits have been pointing fingers and taking aim: from communism to paranoia, to being flat out crazy.  No […] The post Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All! appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Up to $2,320 Assistance for Families Struggling with Energy Costs

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has recently introduced a comprehensive Energy Action Plan aimed at addressing the growing concern about energy affordability among residents. Governor Lamont has announced a $430 crisis assistance benefit for households participating in the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program that heat with deliverable fuels, such as home heating oil. With the existing benefits, households can now receive up to $2,320 to help pay heating bills says the Office of Governor Ned Lamont. The plan highlights several key initiatives that are aimed at reducing energy costs and increasing the availability of clean and renewable energy options.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Lamont to roll out his 2-year state budget

(WTNH) – On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont will roll out his two-year state budget and he’s made no secret these past few weeks about some of his bigger proposals to help Connecticut residents. They include tax cuts, tax credits, erasing medical debt, gun safety laws, waste management, and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England

As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

