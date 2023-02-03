Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more
A shocking survey found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president. One Alameda school is making sure "Black History Month is 365 days a year."
mediafeed.org
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees
As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Stanford Daily
Professor finds abnormally high concentrations of carbon dioxide in classroom
Director of the Program of Science, Technology & Society Paul Edwards claims to have detected 1650 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide in Braun Geology Corner classroom 320-109, well above the generally accepted safe limit of 1000 ppm. The University has since identified a broken supply fan as the potential source of the issue and is working to remedy the problem.
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
sfstandard.com
Electrical Mishap at High-Tech Stanford Lab Disfigures Worker, Launches Federal Probe
A high-tech physics lab at Stanford University has been partially closed since federal officials began probing an accident there in late December that left one worker disfigured and hospitalized. The Dec. 27 electrical explosion happened at the SLAC National Accelerator Lab, which is run under the auspices of the U.S....
Bay Area police chiefs meet to wrestle with issues of diversity, staffing
OAKLAND -- A one-of-a-kind meeting this week where most of the Black police chiefs in the Bay Area held a summit and talked about solutions to hiring and retaining officers and ways to build trust in the communities. The event was planned before the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols. But chiefs said what happened in Memphis showed them it's more than just hiring Black and Brown officers, it's even more important to have the right culture in place.They believed the recent beating death of Nichols set law enforcement back decades."I am extremely troubled by what I'm seeing in Memphis,"...
thewildcattribune.com
Where is the truth in the homelessness crisis?
As a Bay Area kid, tell me if these experiences sound familiar: walking across Civic Center and seeing mentally ill persons at every corner; waking up in the middle of the night to ravaged screams and shaking gates; watching druggies shoot up heroin while grabbing a bagel. Homelessness is an...
scribewilcox.com
Wilcox’s Continued COVID Worries
COVID-19 has had its impact on everyone’s life over the past three years. As conditions ease, is it finally time to let our guard down? Mask mandates, distance policies, and COVID cases have relaxed over the past year, bringing an end to many covid precautions around the world. Wilcox High School lifted its mask mandate in spring 2022, and many students have reported they feel less worried about catching the virus around campus.
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
berkeleyside.org
Anti-Zionist Jewish activists claim credit for billboard defacement
An anonymous group of anti-Zionist Jewish activists took credit for defacing three JewBelong billboards Wednesday, plastering over and replacing words on three signs a little more than a week after two others were similarly vandalized. Of the three newly defaced billboards, two were in Berkeley and one was in Oakland.
What are the downsides of living in Mountain View
Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.
Comments / 0