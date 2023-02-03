ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

mediafeed.org

The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees

As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
DANVILLE, CA
Stanford Daily

Professor finds abnormally high concentrations of carbon dioxide in classroom

Director of the Program of Science, Technology & Society Paul Edwards claims to have detected 1650 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide in Braun Geology Corner classroom 320-109, well above the generally accepted safe limit of 1000 ppm. The University has since identified a broken supply fan as the potential source of the issue and is working to remedy the problem.
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police chiefs meet to wrestle with issues of diversity, staffing

OAKLAND -- A one-of-a-kind meeting this week where most of the Black police chiefs in the Bay Area held a summit and talked about solutions to hiring and retaining officers and ways to build trust in the communities. The event was planned before the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols.  But chiefs said what happened in Memphis showed them it's more than just hiring Black and Brown officers, it's even more important to have the right culture in place.They believed the recent beating death of Nichols set law enforcement back decades."I am extremely troubled by what I'm seeing in Memphis,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thewildcattribune.com

Where is the truth in the homelessness crisis?

As a Bay Area kid, tell me if these experiences sound familiar: walking across Civic Center and seeing mentally ill persons at every corner; waking up in the middle of the night to ravaged screams and shaking gates; watching druggies shoot up heroin while grabbing a bagel. Homelessness is an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
scribewilcox.com

Wilcox’s Continued COVID Worries

COVID-19 has had its impact on everyone’s life over the past three years. As conditions ease, is it finally time to let our guard down? Mask mandates, distance policies, and COVID cases have relaxed over the past year, bringing an end to many covid precautions around the world. Wilcox High School lifted its mask mandate in spring 2022, and many students have reported they feel less worried about catching the virus around campus.
SANTA CLARA, CA
berkeleyside.org

Anti-Zionist Jewish activists claim credit for billboard defacement

An anonymous group of anti-Zionist Jewish activists took credit for defacing three JewBelong billboards Wednesday, plastering over and replacing words on three signs a little more than a week after two others were similarly vandalized. Of the three newly defaced billboards, two were in Berkeley and one was in Oakland.
BERKELEY, CA
Cityle

What are the downsides of living in Mountain View

Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

