UC Daily Campus
Men’s Hockey: No. 14 UConn downs Northeastern in OT behind Hudson Schandor game winner
On Friday night, No. 14 UConn traveled to Northeastern for the last ‘Battle of the Huskies’ of the regular season. Prior to this match, UConn had struggled against Northeastern as it got beaten at the Frozen Fenway and at its first game played at the Toscano Family Ice Forum.
UC Daily Campus
UConn DoD ties are suspect and immoral
On Jan. 24, the University of Connecticut announced that four UConn scientists have been awarded funding for technology from the Department of Defense. The award stems from the DoD’s $59 million in awards to 147 universities under the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program. The Daily Campus Editorial Board has...
wiltonbulletin.com
Pell Grants critical to getting low income students into college, but some CT schools lag
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the cost of college rises, experts say Pell Grants continue to be the best way to allow people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds to get access to higher education. "The Pell Grant is the largest, and I would argue...
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
ctexaminer.com
About the Fireworks Safety Act
What is the Fireworks Safety Act: The Fireworks Safety Act is proposed legislation before the. Connecticut Legislature to allow two new types of consumer fireworks to be purchased and enjoyed. here in the state. How does the Fireworks Safety Act help Firefighters: Contained within the Fireworks Safety Act is language...
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
UC Daily Campus
The Outing Club hosted a 300 person skiing event
On Jan. 27, the University of Connecticut’s student organization, UConn Outing Club (UCOC) hosted a weekend ski trip at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, inviting 305 students. This is the first time UCOC has hosted the ski trip since the spring of 2020. Last spring, the university made...
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
nbcboston.com
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
UC Daily Campus
Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide
On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
a-z-animals.com
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
ctbites.com
Guide to 35+ Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurants & Bakeries in Connecticut (2023 Edition)
Cutting down on meat these days? If you are, then no doubt you are on the lookout for delicious plant-based eateries. Here’s our listing for you—you little budding veggie lover—that highlight fabulous eats to break any preconceived ideas about being plant-forward in the ol’ Nutmeg State.
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
