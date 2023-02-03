A sold-out crowd at the XL Center is tough to overcome for any team, no matter how many votes you get in the polls. No. 1 South Carolina found this out the hard way Sunday, using everything they had to get out of Hartford with a victory. An exhausted No. 5 Huskies team gave it everything they had, using just six players, but they fell just short in the 81-77 defeat. It’s hard to get too upset about the effort for the Huskies, as they were massively shorthanded.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO