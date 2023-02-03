Read full article on original website
With more patients traveling to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many New England states looked to protect and expand abortion access. Connecticut took an early lead, opening an information hotline, enacting new legislation that provides legal protections, and increasing the number of abortion providers. Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer of Planned...
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides
Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.
Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide
On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
As temperatures plummet, Connecticut receives millions to fight homelessness
Federal officials announced that Connecticut will receive $18 million to get people off the streets and into permanent housing.
'Hero Pay' for Connecticut essential workers begin today: Everything you need to know
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal brags about Connecticut’s pies, scoffs at ‘imitators’ ahead of National Pizza Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Other states are merely “imitators” in the pizza world, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) bragged on Twitter Sunday. “As we begin the countdown to National Pizza Day this Thursday — with boasts & bragging about America’s best pie — no question that CT is at the top,” he tweeted. He’s staying […]
Connecticut anti-trans bill a thinly veiled threat
We can be pretty sure this bill won’t pass, since we have a Democratic majority, but this bill is meant to be a statement from Republicans: “If we were in power here, this is what we would do.”
This Week in Connecticut: Liquor stores, supermarkets battling over allowing wine in grocery stores
(WTNH) – There is a proposal in the state legislature to allow grocery stores and supermarkets to sell wine. The liquor stores don’t want this to happen, but the supermarkets do. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All!
Opinion By: Chris Herb The national debate regarding gas stoves, and federal efforts to potentially ban them, has ignited a national firestorm regarding government overreach and consumer rights. Since this debate surfaced on the national front, political pundits have been pointing fingers and taking aim: from communism to paranoia, to being flat out crazy. No […] The post Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All! appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs
… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
Here is every gun control measure Gov. Lamont proposed this month
For the sake of simplicity and clarity, here is a list of every firearm-related proposal announced by the governor’s office this session. The post Here is every gun control measure Gov. Lamont proposed this month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Opinion: Connecticut Vision Zero Bill A Step in the Right Direction
A bill making its way through the Connecticut state legislature would codify the state’s commitment to Vision Zero and require municipalities to actively plan for safer and more accessible roads for all users. In an op-ed published on CT News Junkie, Kerri Ana Provost argues in favor of the bill, pointing out that “One month into 2023, 42 collisions resulting in 43 pedestrian deaths during 2022 were entered into the [Connecticut Crash Data Repository] database.”
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
