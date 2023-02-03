ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
westportjournal.com

Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides

Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.

Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide

On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara

Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All!

Opinion By: Chris Herb The national debate regarding gas stoves, and federal efforts to potentially ban them, has ignited a national firestorm regarding government overreach and consumer rights. Since this debate surfaced on the national front, political pundits have been pointing fingers and taking aim: from communism to paranoia, to being flat out crazy.  No […] The post Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All! appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
webbikeworld.com

Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs

… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PLANetizen

Opinion: Connecticut Vision Zero Bill A Step in the Right Direction

A bill making its way through the Connecticut state legislature would codify the state’s commitment to Vision Zero and require municipalities to actively plan for safer and more accessible roads for all users. In an op-ed published on CT News Junkie, Kerri Ana Provost argues in favor of the bill, pointing out that “One month into 2023, 42 collisions resulting in 43 pedestrian deaths during 2022 were entered into the [Connecticut Crash Data Repository] database.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy