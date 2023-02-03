ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY

Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin Mayor gets pie in the face for good cause

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A fundraiser to revive the Destin Main Street Community Garden brought more than 100 bowlers to Hurricane Lanes in Destin Friday morning. The Destin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Feb. 3 Valentines Day themed event called ‘You’re Right Up our Alley.’ Hurricane Lanes staff said they had 106 bowlers with tickets […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— A health advisory has been issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach due to a wastewater release, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has announced. Approximately 400 gallons of wastewater have been released in Mills Bayou. Drinking water has not been...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
AL.com

New hotel and restaurant coming to Gulf Shores

Site work is under way and construction will begin soon on a 73-unit Cobblestone Hotel at the corner of Ala. 180 and 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores, according to local developers Eddie Spence and Jim Brown, who own the property. The hotel will feature a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, according to Spence. The hotel will be built by Cobblestone Hotels based in Milwaukee, WI. The hotel will be located on the west side of the land and 15 cottages will be built on the east side,. The cottages will be available for sale.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Public beach access growing in Destin along HWY 98

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A project along Scenic HWY 98 to have more Gulf-front views is underway in Destin. The City of Destin, the Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners and the Trust for Public Land joined together Friday morning to start demolishing property at the future Tarpon Beach public park. Members of the public met […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Bands on the Beach 2023 lineup released

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup. The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October. Below is the schedule for this […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL

