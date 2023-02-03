Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Money Matters: How Budget Woes Ruined a Beach GetawayTara Blair BallDestin, FL
Deep Sea Fishing in PensacolamaltaPensacola, FL
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Are Destin Florida condos a good investment?Danny MargaglianoDestin, FL
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more
The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
Let the good dogs roll: Costumed canines get their own Mardi Gras parade
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier watched Mardi Gras go to the dogs on Saturday, but he wasn’t complaining about it: The island’s third parade of the season was the Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws, an event tailor-made for dog lovers. “There’s not a lot of opportunities for dogs...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Destin Mayor gets pie in the face for good cause
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A fundraiser to revive the Destin Main Street Community Garden brought more than 100 bowlers to Hurricane Lanes in Destin Friday morning. The Destin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Feb. 3 Valentines Day themed event called ‘You’re Right Up our Alley.’ Hurricane Lanes staff said they had 106 bowlers with tickets […]
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— A health advisory has been issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach due to a wastewater release, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has announced. Approximately 400 gallons of wastewater have been released in Mills Bayou. Drinking water has not been...
WEAR
3 boats destroyed after catching fire in Escambia County marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three boats were destroyed in a fire Monday morning in Escambia County. Escambia County fire crews were called around 1 a.m. to a marina at the 10000 block of N. Davis Highway. Upon arrival, crews found three boats engulfed in flames with other nearby boats at...
New hotel and restaurant coming to Gulf Shores
Site work is under way and construction will begin soon on a 73-unit Cobblestone Hotel at the corner of Ala. 180 and 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores, according to local developers Eddie Spence and Jim Brown, who own the property. The hotel will feature a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, according to Spence. The hotel will be built by Cobblestone Hotels based in Milwaukee, WI. The hotel will be located on the west side of the land and 15 cottages will be built on the east side,. The cottages will be available for sale.
3 boats deemed complete loss after fire at Escambia Co. marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of […]
getthecoast.com
Brunch Lovers Rejoice: Ruby Slipper opens ‘all-day brunch’ eatery in Baytowne Wharf
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Ruby Slipper officially opened their new all-day brunch restaurant at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin. Born from the soul of New Orleans and celebrating the creative spirit of brunch, Ruby Slipper Baytowne is the third Ruby Slipper location in Florida and second in the Destin area.
Panama City, Gulf Shores among top 10 most dangerous beaches, travel site claims
Take this with a grain of sand, but a travel site called Travel Lens has ranked two of the Gulf Coast’s most popular beaches as among the 10 “most dangerous” in the country. Travel Lens ranked Panama City Beach in Florida as the fourth-most dangerous U.S. beach...
Public beach access growing in Destin along HWY 98
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A project along Scenic HWY 98 to have more Gulf-front views is underway in Destin. The City of Destin, the Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners and the Trust for Public Land joined together Friday morning to start demolishing property at the future Tarpon Beach public park. Members of the public met […]
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
Bands on the Beach 2023 lineup released
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup. The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October. Below is the schedule for this […]
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
What will happen to MudBugs? Bar sues to stop Alabama beach city from reviewing its license
MudBugs Pub & Club in Gulf Shores is where the locals go for karaoke, to shoot pool, and play darts. It has operated for over 20 years within the heart of Gulf Shores Parkway and in an area populated with eateries and establishments near the beaches marketed more for the region’s record-setting tourism.
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
ssrnews.com
Wife Accused of Stabbing Woman, Damaging Vehicle in Hotel Parking Lot
A Pensacola woman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail January 31 after police reported to a Gulf Breeze hotel where a victim said the woman used a pocket knife to slice open her left hand and flattened her vehicle’s tire as she tried to leave. Gulf Breeze Police...
