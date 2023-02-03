Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is 'OK' After Late-Night Car Accident, Will 'Continue to Get Evaluated'
"Angels of mercy watched over my mom," the actor stated on Instagram, sharing a photo of a wrecked car Dwayne Johnson said he is counting his blessings after his mother survived a car accident. The 50-year-old actor and former WWF icon shared a photo to his Instagram account Thursday, displaying a badly wrecked red car. He said that his mother, Ata Johnson, 74, had been in the vehicle. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote...
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood. A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider. The source adds that Rocky...
toofab.com
Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support
After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face
No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
thesource.com
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thanks God After His Mother is Involved in Serious Car Accident
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking God that his mother is ok after a car accident. The Rock hit Instagram and showed the remnants of the Cadillac she was driving and offered a message. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Bicyclist While Driving in Los Angeles
Arnold Schwarzenegger got into a car accident on Sunday after a woman riding a bicycle swerved into his lane and hit his car, according to TMZ. The actor was driving in West Los Angeles when the woman made a left in front of him before he could hit his brakes. Authorities arrived at the scene and took the woman to the hospital, where she was in stable condition, and witnesses said there was not much Schwarzenegger could have done to prevent the accident. According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger spoke to police and, once he was cleared to leave, took the woman’s bike to be repaired at a local bike shop. The accident followed a far more violent one last year that saw Schwarzenegger’s SUV roll over on top of another car.Read it at TMZ
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash
Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
‘American Idol’ Alum C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Days after news broke about “American Idol” alum C.J. Harris’ sudden death at 31, more details have been released. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner told People magazine that Harris died from a heart attack. On Sunday, Harris was rushed to a hospital in Jasper, Alabama,...
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana
The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
ETOnline.com
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Involved in Severe Car Accident, Shares Photo of the Damage
Dwayne Johnson is thanking the heavens above after his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and survived. The 50-year-old action star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade his mother was driving when it was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night. The photo shows the SUV's front-passenger side crushed. In the caption, Johnson thanked God that "she's ok" and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."
allhiphop.com
DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Launches GoFundMe For Documentary On Drug Addiction
DMX wrestled with drug addiction for most of his adult life—and it ultimately killed him. The Ruff Ryders legend died at White Plains Hospital in April 2021 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was just 50 years old. DMX left behind a fiancée and several children, including 10-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr. The rapper’s death has […]
REVEALED: 'Fame' Star & Singer Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Weeks After Autopsy Was Completed
Fame star Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed her autopsy had been completed.The beloved singer-songwriter died from hypertension and high cholesterol. It's noted she was diabetic.A medical examiner in Pinellas County attributed her sudden passing to Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. A few months back, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that her body was released to the funeral home that her loved ones selected after her death on November 25. At the time, we confirmed her posthumous examination was done and test results were underway.She died age 63 inside her Florida home.The Oscar-winning star's publicist,...
Dwayne Johnson Had A Funny Exchange With The Paramedics When They Called Him At 3 A.M. About His Mom’s Car Crash
Dwayne Johnson recalled the funny exchange he had with medics in the aftermath of his mom's car crash.
Steve-O Posts Emotional Plea To Bam Margera Over Drug Use: “You’re Dying, Brother”
Jackass star Bam Margera has a long-documented public battle with addiction, and a recent comment from his former co-star is shedding light on his heartbreaking struggle. Last night, Steve-O made a public plea to his friend in the comments of an Instagram post that has fans once again expressing concern for the reality star.
