Arnold Schwarzenegger got into a car accident on Sunday after a woman riding a bicycle swerved into his lane and hit his car, according to TMZ. The actor was driving in West Los Angeles when the woman made a left in front of him before he could hit his brakes. Authorities arrived at the scene and took the woman to the hospital, where she was in stable condition, and witnesses said there was not much Schwarzenegger could have done to prevent the accident. According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger spoke to police and, once he was cleared to leave, took the woman’s bike to be repaired at a local bike shop. The accident followed a far more violent one last year that saw Schwarzenegger’s SUV roll over on top of another car.Read it at TMZ

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO