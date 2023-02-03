Read full article on original website
Related
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Benzinga
Prospect Capital's Earnings: A Preview
Prospect Capital PSEC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Prospect Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Prospect Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Kyndryl Hldgs
Kyndryl Hldgs KD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kyndryl Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.82. Kyndryl Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Two Harbors Investment's Earnings
Two Harbors Investment TWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Two Harbors Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Two Harbors Investment bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
IPO Previews For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. SONDORS Inc SODR becomes publicly listed starting on Feb. 10, 2023....
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday after a U.S. jury on Friday said CEO Elon Musk would not be held liable for misleading investors in a 2018 tweet. Tesla shares are also seeing increased buying activity following positive analyst coverage from Wedbush. What To Know: A U.S. jury...
Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip
The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q1 Revenue: $1.33 billion in line with estimates. Q1 EPS: $2.59 missed estimates of $2.61. Skyworks...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today
SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
How Warren Buffett's Fund Manager Turned $70K Into $264M: 'In A Perfect World, Nobody Would Know About This'
Legendary investor Warren Buffett is widely considered one of the greatest investors of all time. It turns out Berkshire's investing approach can be learned and repeated, evidenced by the mind-blowing returns one of his portfolio managers has generated. According to a Business Insider report, citing a Washington Post interview from...
Why Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Shares Are Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 6.52% to $21.50 during Tuesday's after-hours session. The company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. What Happened: Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Insiders Buying Wintrust Financial And 2 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga
Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
If You Bought $1,000 In Apple Stock When The iPod Was Released, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has released many revolutionary products over the years that have transformed business segments and pushed the company into new areas. One item launched in 2001 helped transform the company forever. What Happened: Apple released the iPod in 2001 as one of the first personal electronics...
Comments / 0