ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Fishers, farmers sue Hawaiʻi state agency over West Kaua‘i Energy Project

West Kaua‘i farmers and fishers are suing the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources arguing the state agency did not require an Environmental Impact Statement for a massive hydroelectric project planned along the Waimea River. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative – the county’s electricity provider – is planning...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Scheduled aerial inspections of Hawaiian Electric lines slated to start Feb. 7

To improve system reliability, Hawaiian Electric will conduct quarterly aerial inspections of its major overhead transmission lines from Feb. 7-10. The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows

Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
HAWAII STATE
southarkansassun.com

$3,284 Permanent Fund Dividends Being Issued— See Status Of Your Checks!

$3,284 worth of Permanent Fund Dividends (PFD) are being issued in the state of Alaska. In this article, read and find out the status of the payout of your dividend checks!. In the state of Alaska, the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program has been issuing dividend checks in batches. The PFD program provides the residents of Alaska with a part of the profits collected from oil revenues. Each year, the state requires the residents to submit an application to receive the dividend checks. Unfortunately, the applications have already ended on March 31 last year, but will accept again on March 31 this year.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases

Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility

Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Update/Open: Maui Veterans Highway closure due to single vehicle accident

UPDATE:4:17 p.m. Feb. 4, 2023. Maui Veterans Highway is now open in both directions. PREVIOUS POST: Maui Veterans Highway is closed south bound between Hansen Road and Mehameha Loop and north bound from Piʻilani Highway, due to a single motor vehicle accident. *This post will be updated as more...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
HAWAII STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol

Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy