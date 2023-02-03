Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Fishers, farmers sue Hawaiʻi state agency over West Kaua‘i Energy Project
West Kaua‘i farmers and fishers are suing the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources arguing the state agency did not require an Environmental Impact Statement for a massive hydroelectric project planned along the Waimea River. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative – the county’s electricity provider – is planning...
bigislandnow.com
Scheduled aerial inspections of Hawaiian Electric lines slated to start Feb. 7
To improve system reliability, Hawaiian Electric will conduct quarterly aerial inspections of its major overhead transmission lines from Feb. 7-10. The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows
Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
Roundabout construction to close Piʻilani highway nightly
Piʻilani highway closed nightly for road work Feb. 6-8.
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
mauinow.com
Waiehu land dispute lingers as ʻohana group begins retrieval of removed items from MEO
More than a dozen people involved in a Waiehu land dispute with nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity, showed up at the organization’s Puʻunēnē baseyard Friday to retrieve items removed last week from the subject property. About a dozen truck and vehicle loads of items were released Friday...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i County Council discussing bill to create animal control and protection agency
The Hawai‘i County Council will discuss a proposed bill that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. The discussion will take place during the council’s Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs at the Hawai’i County Building, 25 Aupuni St. in Hilo on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.
newsfromthestates.com
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
Traveling agricultural declaration form moving to digital
Whether you're a visitor or returning kamaaina, anyone flying to the islands is supposed to fill out an agricultural declaration form. It can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a pen. However, we've learned those forms could soon be going digital.
bigislandnow.com
Nearly half of traffic deaths due to drugs; Hawai‘i police urge motorists to drive sober
With impairment playing a role in half of all traffic fatalities on Big Island roads in recent years, Hawai‘i Island police are urging motorists to think twice before driving impaired. While most people are aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, many are less aware of the dangers...
700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility
Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
mauinow.com
Update/Open: Maui Veterans Highway closure due to single vehicle accident
UPDATE:4:17 p.m. Feb. 4, 2023. Maui Veterans Highway is now open in both directions. PREVIOUS POST: Maui Veterans Highway is closed south bound between Hansen Road and Mehameha Loop and north bound from Piʻilani Highway, due to a single motor vehicle accident. *This post will be updated as more...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials hoping to have Kamehameha Highway reopened Monday following rockfall shutdown
This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water. The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water. Updated: 2 hours...
Danny De Gracia: The Legislature Needs To Cool It On New Taxes And Regulations
This year’s legislative session has launched with lawmakers who seemingly have something to prove ideologically. So far, we have seen bills proposing carbon offsets for Hawaii air travel, micromanagement of coffee production, more restrictions on short-term rentals and the possibility of wealth asset taxes, just to name a few.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
Stressed filing your taxes? Tips from the Hawaii Department of Taxation
The Hawaii Department of Taxation is offering a list of tips to aid in the tax filing process.
