A woman has identified her son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was the teenager who was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, according to Hayde Jurado, who posted a photo of her son with angel's wings on social media two days later.

CHANHASSEN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO