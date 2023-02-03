ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bkreader.com

Retired NYPD Officer, Boyfriend Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, were both found dead inside Job’s home on Beverley Road in […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson

Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Recruiting Allegation Saga Continues in Appeals Court

CAMDEN, NJ – A state appellate court judge on Monday gave the Camden City School District until Friday to file a motion to postpone a state athletic association's hearing on alleged recruiting violations regarding the Camden High School basketball team. If the school district files the motion, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) will have until February 16 to respond to the district's motion, state Appellate Division Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote in his order on Monday. "Whether there should be a stay pending the completion of the appeal will be determined by this court and only if Camden moves...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis

SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
SUMMIT, NJ

