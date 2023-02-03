Read full article on original website
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Ex-Long Beach Officer Stole $47K From PBA: Prosecutor
A retired Long Beach police officer is accused of taking $47,000 from a PBA account for his own benefit, authorities said. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The charge results from an...
'Guilt and shame': A domestic violence killing rattles Paterson's Bangladeshi community
Jahanara Begum was on a birthday video call with her granddaughter, who wore her favorite purple dress and couldn't wait to try her cake. The little girl was turning 5, and her mother, Saima Tasnim Shapla, had decorated their home in Paterson with balloons. “What’s the special occasion?" Begum joked...
Shatiek Johnson, killer of NYPD cop Gerard Carter, must never be free again | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y – You couldn’t find two more starkly different people. NYPD Police Officer Gerard Carter, born in West Brighton and raised in Mariners Harbor, was the son of a cop. Carter played football for the Port Richmond Red Raiders and was married and had a son.
Retired Police Officer Facing Theft Charges In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – A retired police officer from a Long Beach Island department has been charged with stealing funds from a PBA bank account when serving as a treasurer, Ocean County authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said 44-year-old Jason Hildebrant of Lacey Township has been charged...
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Sayreville councilwoman killed in shooting recalled as devoted pastor of N.J. church
To the residents of Sayreville, Eunice Dwumfour was a recently-elected councilwoman promising to push for a “brighter future.” For those who knew her as “Pastor Eunice,” the connection they shared through the Champion Royal Assembly in Newark was far more spiritual. “I knew her and still...
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
Who Killed NJ Councilwoman? FBI Releases Statement; Hunt for Shooter, Motive Ongoing
The FBI's New Jersey office issued a statement saying it was aware of the investigation into the death of a 30-year-old council member found shot in her SUV and prepared to assist in the case as needed. Local and county investigators, meanwhile, continued to hunt both for a motive and...
Six Flags searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
N.J. university president and provost discriminated against Black dean, lawsuit alleges
A former dean at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming the university president and a top administrator discriminated against him and eventually forcing him out of his job because he is Black and has diabetes. Joseph Youngblood II, of Hopewell, said in...
Retired NYPD Officer, Boyfriend Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, were both found dead inside Job’s home on Beverley Road in […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson
Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Camden High Recruiting Allegation Saga Continues in Appeals Court
CAMDEN, NJ – A state appellate court judge on Monday gave the Camden City School District until Friday to file a motion to postpone a state athletic association's hearing on alleged recruiting violations regarding the Camden High School basketball team. If the school district files the motion, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) will have until February 16 to respond to the district's motion, state Appellate Division Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote in his order on Monday. "Whether there should be a stay pending the completion of the appeal will be determined by this court and only if Camden moves...
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis
SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
