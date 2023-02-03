During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO