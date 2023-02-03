Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man charged in 2018 home invasion in Thompson
The suspect in a September 2018 home invasion in Thompson faces multiple charges after being extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut.
East Hartford man gets 364 days in Glastonbury fire
Feb. 6—A man who was accused of setting a fire in a dumpster at a Glastonbury gas station and car wash in October 2021 has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of a reduced charge and sentenced to 364 days in prison, online court records show.
Bridgeport News: Homicide #2
Police UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation with citizens reporting a party shot in the parking lot at that location. Upon arrival, police officers located an unresponsive party suffering from...
Man to get 17 years in fatal New London shooting
Feb. 6—A 23-year-old former New London man decided on Monday to accept a plea agreement and a sentence of 17 years in prison rather than stand trial for murder. Jamir Johnson appeared before Judge Hillary Strackbein in New London Superior Court and pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in the Dec. 9, 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Quvonte "Q" Andre Gray.
Men illegally sold marijuana from van: Naugatuck police
The police department said they started to receive complaints about a van near Walmart on New Haven Road due to its markings and soliciting.
NY man charged with illegally selling weed out of ‘mobile dispensary’ in Naugatuck
2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts.
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut
During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
University of Hartford student arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media
An 18-year-old University of Hartford student was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up campus dorms.
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
Man held in series of vehicle burglaries, attempts
GLASTONBURY — A Hartford man is being held on $46,500 bond while facing accusations that he stole a vehicle in Hartford on Jan. 2, drove it into Glastonbury, and committed a series of thefts and attempted thefts from other vehicles overnight before running out of gas on Route 2.
Loaded firearm, drugs found after shots fired report in Chicopee
A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.
Glastonbury employee suspended for intoxicant violation
GLASTONBURY — A town highway maintainer was suspended from work without pay for three days in December and January for violating rules that included the town’s Controlled Substances and Alcohol Policy for Drivers. The maintainer, Michael A. Dudzinski, was then was placed on an unpaid leave of absence...
19-Year-Old Springfield Man With Open Gun Case Caught With 2 More: Police
A 19-year-old man from Springfield, who was already entangled in law enforcement, has added almost a dozen more charges to his record, authorities said. Officers seized two illegal guns from Adam Naylor at a home on the 0-100 block of Ronald Drive just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Springfield Police report. Naylor, who already has an open firearms case, was found in possession of a large capacity firearm and another firearm.
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield
Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend. We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls. Updated: 3 hours ago. All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and...
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
