Manchester, CT

YAHOO!

East Hartford man gets 364 days in Glastonbury fire

Feb. 6—A man who was accused of setting a fire in a dumpster at a Glastonbury gas station and car wash in October 2021 has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of a reduced charge and sentenced to 364 days in prison, online court records show.
GLASTONBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide #2

Police UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation with citizens reporting a party shot in the parking lot at that location. Upon arrival, police officers located an unresponsive party suffering from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YAHOO!

Man to get 17 years in fatal New London shooting

Feb. 6—A 23-year-old former New London man decided on Monday to accept a plea agreement and a sentence of 17 years in prison rather than stand trial for murder. Jamir Johnson appeared before Judge Hillary Strackbein in New London Superior Court and pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in the Dec. 9, 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Quvonte "Q" Andre Gray.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
orangeandbluepress.com

Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut

During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Springfield Man With Open Gun Case Caught With 2 More: Police

A 19-year-old man from Springfield, who was already entangled in law enforcement, has added almost a dozen more charges to his record, authorities said. Officers seized two illegal guns from Adam Naylor at a home on the 0-100 block of Ronald Drive just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Springfield Police report. Naylor, who already has an open firearms case, was found in possession of a large capacity firearm and another firearm.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend. We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls. Updated: 3 hours ago. All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs

Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
OXFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA

