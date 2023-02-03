The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo is a 2-in-1 that's aimed at content creators, and mostly hits the mark. The large touchscreen is fast and responsive, but could be a little brighter and sharper, the laptop can keep up with all general multi-tasking needs, and the webcam is very good, but the native graphics card and subpar speakers mean it's more of a midrange all-rounder rather than a pro creator's entry-level dream.

