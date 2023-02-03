Read full article on original website
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
Fort Smith police arrest student with gun outside Future School
Fort Smith police arrested a teenager with a gun and drugs in his backpack outside a River Valley public charter high school.
FBI arrests Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives
FBI agents in Austin, Texas, arrested a Fort Smith man who was accused of possessing explosives.
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6. According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11...
YAHOO!
Fugitive Fort Smith gunsmith Neil Ravi Mehta arrested in Austin, Texas
A Fort Smith man wanted on a federal charge of possessing an unregistered explosive device at his home has been arrested in Austin, Texas, the FBI reported Tuesday. Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night without incident by FBI agents in Austin, an FBI spokesman reported. "The FBI Little Rock...
KYTV
Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
NWA courthouse stabbing suspect seeks reduced bail
A Lincoln County man charged with attempted capital murder is seeking to have his bail reduced before trial.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
YAHOO!
McDaniel acquitted on three charges
Feb. 6—Larry Gene McDaniel Jr. became very emotional when the verdict was read Monday afternoon in Muskogee County District Court. McDaniel, 37, was found not guilty on one count of shooting with intent to kill, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He was found guilty of breaking and entering and sentenced to one year in prison with no credit for time served prior to Oct. 10, 2022, and fined $1,000.
wbiw.com
A firefighter’s quick response helps extinguish a fire at his neighbor’s house
FAYETTEVILLE – An Indiana Creek Volunteer Firefighter was able to quickly extinguish a house fire early Sunday morning in the 300 block of North Sandstone Road. Firefighters responded to the blaze after a 911 call at 12:08 a.m. at the home of Kaleb Canada and Ashley Bryson. Thankfully, an...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith remains preferred site for foreign pilot training center
A final Environmental Impact Statement released in late January by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) continues to show Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith as the “preferred” site for a for a foreign pilot training center. Ebbing was selected June 8, 2001 by acting Secretary of...
KHBS
Siloam Springs business donates 15,000 feet of PVC pipe to build wells for people in need
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs business will help build 50 wells for families in need in Alabama. Sen. John Boozman toured the Jet Stream facilities in Siloam Springs Friday. Fifteen thousand feet of PVC pipe will be used to build about 50 wells and give low-income families...
7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
