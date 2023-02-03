Feb. 6—Larry Gene McDaniel Jr. became very emotional when the verdict was read Monday afternoon in Muskogee County District Court. McDaniel, 37, was found not guilty on one count of shooting with intent to kill, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He was found guilty of breaking and entering and sentenced to one year in prison with no credit for time served prior to Oct. 10, 2022, and fined $1,000.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO