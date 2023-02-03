Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
Man arrested for murder after Polk County stabbing
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 67-year-old man was arrested in Polk County on Feb. 2 after officials said an argument turned into a fatal stabbing. According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing took place near the 2500 block of FM 2610. When officials arrived, Michael Shane Treadway, 47, was found dead after being allegedly […]
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
Attorney argues to dismiss federal charges against NY man accused of having gun near school in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a 26-year-old New York man accused of having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school is arguing that the charges should be dropped. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Lake Charles American Press
2/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, 705 W. 18th St. — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; two counts drug possession; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $8,200.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warning against arrest scam
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning Lake Charles resident against a scam using the Sheriff's name.
KFDM-TV
Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence
Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide
Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
12newsnow.com
Motorcyclist dead after shootout with Jefferson County deputies, possibly by self-inflicted wound
Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana died at the scene from what officials believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Neither deputy was injured in the shooting.
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus
VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
KFDM-TV
53-year-old woman leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston
BEAUMONT — A woman from Louisiana is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through Beaumont to Houston. Police say 53-year-old Michelle Simon is from Louisiana. Officers tried to pull her over Thursday night after they say her daughter called and said she was worried...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Comments / 0