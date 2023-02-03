ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buna, TX

kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for murder after Polk County stabbing

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 67-year-old man was arrested in Polk County on Feb. 2 after officials said an argument turned into a fatal stabbing. According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing took place near the 2500 block of FM 2610. When officials arrived, Michael Shane Treadway, 47, was found dead after being allegedly […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

2/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, 705 W. 18th St. — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; two counts drug possession; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $8,200.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence

Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide

Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
WESTLAKE, LA
12NewsNow

Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus

VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

53-year-old woman leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston

BEAUMONT — A woman from Louisiana is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through Beaumont to Houston. Police say 53-year-old Michelle Simon is from Louisiana. Officers tried to pull her over Thursday night after they say her daughter called and said she was worried...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA

