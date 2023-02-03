ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

World’s largest electric cargo plane can carry up to 400 pounds

California-based startup Pyka has unveiled an autonomous electric cargo plane capable of transporting 400 pounds of cargo 200 miles in less than three hours — opening the door to fast, clean deliveries to remote areas. The challenge: Getting goods to rural or remote areas is a challenge. Shippers can...
Freethink

DARPA is developing an X-plane steered only by blasts of air

DARPA is developing an experimental plane that can be steered without moving parts — and if it succeeds at the endeavor, the new type of control system could make military planes more efficient and harder for enemies to detect. The challenge: To steer an airplane, pilots rely on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy