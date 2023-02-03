Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Freethink
World’s largest electric cargo plane can carry up to 400 pounds
California-based startup Pyka has unveiled an autonomous electric cargo plane capable of transporting 400 pounds of cargo 200 miles in less than three hours — opening the door to fast, clean deliveries to remote areas. The challenge: Getting goods to rural or remote areas is a challenge. Shippers can...
Freethink
DARPA is developing an X-plane steered only by blasts of air
DARPA is developing an experimental plane that can be steered without moving parts — and if it succeeds at the endeavor, the new type of control system could make military planes more efficient and harder for enemies to detect. The challenge: To steer an airplane, pilots rely on the...
