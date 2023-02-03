Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
How Many NFL Players Have Won Multiple MVPs?
A history of NFL MVPs, exclusive company Mahomes could join originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This could end up being quite the week for Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, where the quarterback will have a chance to pick up a second Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP.
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Uses 1 Simple Tactic to Build Trust With His Players—and Anyone Can Do It
Andy Reid's run of success with the Kansas City Chiefs stems, at least partially, from a single decision he made a decade ago. Since becoming the team's head coach in 2013, Reid has led Kansas City to the NFL playoffs nine times in ten seasons. The team won the Super Bowl in 2019, made it back to the championship game in 2020, and is set to compete in the big game again on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes Corrects Dad's Comments About 2017 NFL Draft
Patrick Mahomes corrects dad's comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes' father said the Chicago Bears...
Why Peter King Isn't Ruling Out Bengals Trading Tee Higgins
PHOENIX -- Everyone knows the Bears need to find quarterback Justin Fields a true No. 1 wide receiver. Plenty of names will be bandied about this offseason as potential trade targets. DeAndre Hopkins almost certainly will be available. Keenan Allen might hit the open market. No one knows what the future holds for Mike Evans now that Tom Brady is retired.
