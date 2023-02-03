Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kim Kardashian Is Leaning into Her Billionaire Era as She Reportedly Earned a Tidy Sum to Speak at Financial Conference
Critics often dismiss the business accomplishments that Kim Kardashian has achieved over the years, but the SKIMS founder is learning to lean into her billionaire status. She’s reportedly commanding top-dollar fees to speak at financial conferences. Kim recently spoke at the iConnections Global Alts conference last Tuesday in Miami where she was reportedly paid around $1 million, according to Page Six. A second source disputed that claim and said it was “less than half a million” — either way, it’s a lot of money. So many people lined up to hear her speak that event coordinators had to open up more...
ktalnews.com
Best hair growth serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multiple environmental factors can affect the growth of your hair. Stress plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products we use. Hair growth serums work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. A good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. To find the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.
msn.com
These Black women are changing TV weather, a field long dominated by White men
For decades, broadcast meteorology has been dominated by White men — leaving out women, and particularly women of color. Of the hundreds of chief meteorologists at news stations across the country, few are Black women. Now, Black women are fighting to climb the ladder and claim top meteorology roles....
Beyoncé Sparkles in Custom Ali Karoui Trenchcoat
Beyoncé has stirred up the internet with the announcement of her Renaissance world tour. News of the highly anticipated tour came just after the singer performed her first concert in five years at Atlantis The Royal Hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” in Dubai last month. One noticeable aspect of Beyoncé’s wardrobe since revealing her world tour is the number of independent designers she’s been supporting. During her performance, she wore a red Nicolas Jebran gown with a sequined-bodice style top.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's...
Prevention
Coffee With Milk May Help Fight Inflammation, Study Shows
Drinking coffee with milk can have anti-inflammatory benefits, according to new research. Coffee, rich in polyphenols, already fights inflammation but may have a boosted effect when mixed with protein like milk. Experts explain what this study means and how you can reap the anti-inflammatory benefits for yourself. Many of us...
Complex
YG’s 4Hunnid Celebrates Exclusive Fred Segal Collection With L.A. Pop-Up
Weeks after kicking off his North American Tour, the Compton-born rapper found the time to take over Fred Segal. His lifestyle brand hosted a special pop-up Friday night at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard location, where fans and friends celebrated the launch of the “4Hunnid for Fred Segal” collection.
msn.com
Reasons to eat guava: Nutritionists share their advice
PhD, Agronomy and Crop Science (ongoing)/Master's degree, Food Science and Technology/Bachelor's degree in food science and nutrition honor's degree · 1 years of experience · South Africa. Guava helps in maintaining good skin, it contains nutrients such as vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants. These nutrients help with skin...
This Is How Kim Kardashian Does Extreme Ripped Jeans
After a year of wearing extreme thigh-high boots and superhero silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has pivoted her wardrobe in a new direction. Although the entrepreneur still embraces all things bodycon, her most recent looks have taken on a newly casual bent, such as pairing tank tops with cargo pants. Her most recent outing followed this pattern, but with nods to the Y2K aesthetic trend.
Gabrielle Union Keeps It Sleek In A Blazer And Jeans For Latest Ensemble
Gabrielle Union was spotted on Instagram giving us fashion goals in a sleek blazer and jeans ensemble.
boldsky.com
Can Beetroot Juice Make Muscles Stronger? How To Make Beet Juice
Beetroot is a great source of fibre, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C, among other essential nutrients. It has been found that beetroot juice and beetroots have a number of health benefits, including improved blood flow, lowered blood pressure, and improved exercise performance. Recent studies suggest that...
10 Minute Exercise To Lose Belly Fat
Are you looking to lose belly fat quickly and effectively? If so, you’re in the right place! This 10 minute exercise routine is designed specifically to target and reduce belly fat, and with just a few minutes of dedicated effort each day, you can see significant results in a short amount of time. Whether you’re looking to fit into those favorite jeans, feel more confident in a swimsuit, or just improve your overall health, this exercise routine can help you reach your goals. So, let’s get started!
blufashion.com
Men’s Jeans – My Favorite Premium Denim Jeans for Men
Men’s jeans are available in a variety of fits and styles from retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy’s, American Eagle, and more. Popular fits include skinny, slim, bootcut, straight, and ’90s jeans. Reviews suggest Levi’s 511 Premium Slim Fit Men’s Jeans and Bonobos Premium Stretch Denim Jeans are good everyday options, while GQ recommends 15 Best Jeans for Men 2023 under $100.
The Aesthetic Shower
Luxurious, aesthetically pleasing showers are the new bubble bath. Gone are the days of needing to fill a tub with gallons of water in order to unwind. Now, brands are launching equally relaxing, shower-specific products. Eucalyptus bundles, steamers and tech-inspired shower heads are leading the category. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now According to Pinterest’s 2022 report, searches for “shower aesthetic” were up 460 percent. The trend has been growing on TikTok, too, with videos tagged #ShowerAesthetic garnering more than 17 million views to...
psychologytoday.com
What's the Worst Way to Use Your Time During the Day?
Bad choices are all too easy when it comes to daily routines, but spending time wisely doesn't have to be so elusive. Take on your least favorite tasks in the morning when you are most alert, but don't forget to take short breaks, too. It's important to make time for...
Verywell Health
New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.https://www.verywellhealth.com/
Comments / 0