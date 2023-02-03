ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Rudy Paul
4d ago

I wonder why the article failed to mention anything about the two guys with the 19 year olds who both beat up woman as everyone just watched?? Hard to believe anyone would even go out in Milwaukee anymore. Taking a big risk going anywhere near there.

Dee Dee
3d ago

By only seeing part of what really happened. I can say the guy in the yankee coat is pathetic having to beat on any female, in any situation, like that.

Sir Maurice
3d ago

Downtown started the downward trend during the summer of 2020 when bar owners were desperate to make money so they started allowing ALL questionable patrons. Now it's hard to turn off the ignorant faucet. Let this by a lesson to owners and future owners... All money isn't good money!

