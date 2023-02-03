I wonder why the article failed to mention anything about the two guys with the 19 year olds who both beat up woman as everyone just watched?? Hard to believe anyone would even go out in Milwaukee anymore. Taking a big risk going anywhere near there.
By only seeing part of what really happened. I can say the guy in the yankee coat is pathetic having to beat on any female, in any situation, like that.
Downtown started the downward trend during the summer of 2020 when bar owners were desperate to make money so they started allowing ALL questionable patrons. Now it's hard to turn off the ignorant faucet. Let this by a lesson to owners and future owners... All money isn't good money!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Comments / 37