Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Business Record

Sponsorships provide Norwalk with $635,000 to help pay for mixed-use project

A recreation facility planned in Norwalk’s sports campus will be named City State Bank Fieldhouse, city officials announced this week. Architectural rendering by Studio Melee. Three businesses will pay the city of Norwalk $635,000 for sponsorships in Norwalk Central,. a planned mixed-use development in the center of the community...
NORWALK, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Power Breakfast preview: Finding workforce in creative ways

Companies continue to look for unique strategies to draw in more workers as nearly every industry faces tight labor markets. At our upcoming Power Breakfast, we’ll hear about unique strategies to recruit employees through inclusive hiring practices. EVENT DETAILS:. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 | 7 a.m. networking, 7:30-9 a.m....
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Making business ‘a force for good’: Drake University names business college after Larry and Kathi Zimpleman

Drake University announced during a press conference today that it is naming its College of Business and Public Administration the Larry and Kathleen Zimpleman College of Business. Submitted photo. Drake University has named its College of Business and Public Administration the Larry and Kathleen Zimpleman College of Business after former...
DES MOINES, IA

