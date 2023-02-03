Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Injured At Live Event, Title Match Stopped
Please don’t be bad. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler injured and it is never a good thing. Wrestlers being hurt can happen at any time and can cause all kinds of problems for everyone involved, but the wrestler’s health is what matters the most. There was another injury scare this weekend and a match was stopped as a result of the sudden injury.
LOOK: Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy Storyline Gets Even More Confusing At WWE Live Event
Just to make it even more confusing. There are certain characters and stories in wrestling that can be hard to figure out. Some of them do or say things that leave fans with more questions than answers and that can make for some interesting moments. WWE certainly has its share of them and now one of the most confusing has taken another turn, at least during a recent live event.
It’s A Way Out: Speculation Over How WWE Could Solve Tag Team Titles Dilemma
It’s a family thing. Tag team wrestling has been undergoing a bit of a resurgence in WWE as of late, with more teams being formed and a more competitive division overall. While this has been going on, the Usos have reigned on high as one of the most dominant teams in WWE history. However, a change in plans might require someone else in the family to step in for a change.
Cha Ching: How WWE Made A Million Dollars In About Five Minutes
That’s a lot of money. WWE is a company that makes more money than it knows what to do with most of the time and that has put them in a very strong spot. They know how to bring in all kinds of money and often find new ways of doing so. The company is willing to accept almost any method of bringing in extra money and now we know how they did so again recently.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Welcome Home: Another Monday Night Raw Star Set For NXT Return
It’s a homecoming. NXT has been a complete game changer for WWE, as the company has its own developmental system, which happens to air on national television. As a result, NXT stars have become big deals in their own right, with the show having a legacy of its own. That includes names from before NXT went national, but now one of them will be appearing on the bigger version of the show.
Feel The No: Update On Naomi’s WWE Status (And It’s Not Looking Good)
She won’t be around. One of the biggest WWE stories from last year was the departure of Naomi and Sasha Banks. The team, then WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, walked out on the company, vacating the belts in the process. Banks has since resurfaced in New Japan, but Naomi has not wrestled again since. Now there is a hint that it might be even longer than that.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Another WWE Hall Of Famer To Return, Team With Lita/Becky Lynch
This is a big one. Legends have been used as a major part of wrestling for a very long time. Wrestling is one of the only sport where a legend can jump back in with almost no notice and become a focal point all over again. You never know when you are going to see one more match, and now we seem to be seeing it again with two legends looking set to come back to the ring.
Grayson Waller Confronts Shawn Michaels On Media Conference Call
Nowhere is safe anymore. Following last night’s NXT: Vengeance Day premium live event, Shawn Michaels did a media conference call to discuss the show. However, he was not alone, as Grayson Waller decided to make his feelings known. Waller interrupted Michaels during the call and shared his frustrations about...
It’s Not Over: Two More SmackDown Stars Heading To Monday Night Raw Roster
They’re gone too. WWE has such a big roster of talent that they can move wrestlers from one show to another without much trouble. It is the kind of thing that you do not get to see happen very often but WWE knows how to move things around quickly. That is what they did with three names on Monday, but it turns out that is not the only move that has been made on the same day.
It’s On The Way: WWE Makes Huge Summerslam Announcement
There’s the next one. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result, its major shows are often held on the biggest stages. This includes several shows that are held in huge NFL stadiums to give the show as big of a feel as possible. That can make for some great moments, and now another top WWE event is going to get a chance to make it happen all over again.
AEW Rampage Results – February 3, 2023
Commentators: Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur. Rampage continues to be a bit all over the place as you know most of the card/lineup in advance but it still feels like a show that could go in a bunch of different directions. That could be the case again this week as there is some star power with the Elite around to defend the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
LOOK: NXT Star Suffers Nasty Injury At Vengeance Day (Contains Slightly Graphic Photo)
Ouch! There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them can come out of nowhere. While several injuries are the result of years of wear and tear, occasionally you will see someone get hurt in the blink of an eye. Some of the worst instances of this involve injuries that are obvious to anyone watching, which was the case again this weekend with a nasty looking situation.
NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Results
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. NXT is back on the road for the first time since Stand & Deliver all the way back in the spring. That is something that could do a lot of good for NXT and the card is pretty stacked as well. We have a bunch of title matches here, capped off by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller inside a cage. Let’s get to it.
WWE Hall of Famer Returns On Raw
She’s back. The main event of tonight’s episode of Raw featured a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley that was originally supposed to take place at Raw XXX. While Bayley would have backup with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, it appeared that The Man had some backup too.
Monday Night Raw Results – February 6, 2023
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
On The Go: Three WWE Stars Switch Brands
They’re on the move. WWE has enough wrestlers that they have been able to split their talent pool into three unique rosters. Monday Night Raw, NXT and SmackDown all have their own set of talent, but some of them will occasionally move from one show to another. That seems to be the case again as two wrestlers, along with their manager, have moved to a different roster.
