Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Widespread heavy rain, few strong storms Wednesday
Showers gradually increase late Tuesday, leading to widespread heavy rain and storms Wednesday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
localmemphis.com
Meteor passes through Arkansas skies
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Watch: Meteor gives brilliant green flash as it explodes over Arkansas
A large meteor lit up the skies in a brilliant green hue as it exploded over the skies of Arkansas Monday night.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Even warmer Monday, heavy rain midweek
TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s and low 40s. I think parts of the state could be waking up to patchy fog. South wind around 5 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s, we will be able to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
kiowacountypress.net
January 2023 Arkansas River Report
January was the coldest month since 1988 in Denver, and the cold temperatures and winter storm pattern produced above-average snowpack for the state, with only the Arkansas and Rio Grande basins recording below-average levels of 81 percent and 94 percent, respectively. Almost half of Colorado (45.65 percent), including the Upper Ark Valley, is no longer under drought conditions, according the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Moving east across the Plains, Ark Basin conditions range from abnormally dry in the foothills to extreme drought at the Kansas state line.
Electric companies give update on restoration process in south Arkansas
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Though the winter weather is over, the aftermath is not. As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, thousands of Arkansans are still without power and electric crews have been working long days to restore it. "It's not very simple, it's very complicated actually," Rob Roedel with...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spring-like conditions Sunday!
SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. As we near the afternoon skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s! Southwest wind 5-15 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s we will be able to quickly warm...
Thousands still with no lights in Grant County
Multiple thousand around the state are still waiting for their lights to turn back on as power outages continue to have its impact following this week's ice storm.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families
Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
Ford, Chevrolet, GMC trucks are the most popular Arkansas vehicles
Arkansas is truck country, with pickup trucks the most popular vehicle in the state.
Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern
MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Ouachita Baptist announces Arkansas students named to the Fall 2022 President’s List
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Ouachita Baptist University has named 382 students to its Fall 2022 President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a grade point average of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
Comments / 0