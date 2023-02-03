ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

localmemphis.com

Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

January 2023 Arkansas River Report

January was the coldest month since 1988 in Denver, and the cold temperatures and winter storm pattern produced above-average snowpack for the state, with only the Arkansas and Rio Grande basins recording below-average levels of 81 percent and 94 percent, respectively. Almost half of Colorado (45.65 percent), including the Upper Ark Valley, is no longer under drought conditions, according the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Moving east across the Plains, Ark Basin conditions range from abnormally dry in the foothills to extreme drought at the Kansas state line.
DENVER, CO
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spring-like conditions Sunday!

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. As we near the afternoon skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s! Southwest wind 5-15 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s we will be able to quickly warm...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families

Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern

MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
MALVERN, AR
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE

