ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Most-Photographed Crag In The Country Is Right Here In Arkansas

Hawksbill Crag is the most photographed bluff in Arkansas and could arguably be one of the most photographed in the country. This unique rock formation was also named the most beautiful as well as the most romantic place in the state. Located in the Ozark National Forest near Kingston, this picture-perfect natural wonder is a sight to behold. Grab your camera and let’s explore this gorgeous crag in Arkansas and marvel at its stunning vistas.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Centerton animal shelter holds special one-day adoption event

CENTERTON, Ark. — Finding a loving home for a family wanting a furry friend was the goal of a special one-day adoption event held today at the Centerton animal shelter. The shelter started the day with 43 dogs in their shelter – some have been there since September. With only two people on staff, Centerton authorities say the dogs aren’t getting the love they need.
CENTERTON, AR
KHBS

Crews respond to fire at Tanglewood Lodge in Rogers

The Rogers Fire Chief says crews responded to a fire at Tanglewood Lodge in Rogers Monday night. The lodge is located on Lakeshore Drive, along Beaver Lake. Firefighters with the Beaver Lake Fire Department also responded. Several engines responded to the scene. Officials were told initially people were inside. No...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
BERRYVILLE, AR
KHBS

Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death

The Benton County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of inmate. According to a police report, officials found Timothy Ray Plank unresponsive in cell around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. In a statement, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said jail and medical staff treated Plank initially before taking him to NW...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy