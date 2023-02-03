Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife RefugeZack LoveAva, MO
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Related
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
OnlyInYourState
The Most-Photographed Crag In The Country Is Right Here In Arkansas
Hawksbill Crag is the most photographed bluff in Arkansas and could arguably be one of the most photographed in the country. This unique rock formation was also named the most beautiful as well as the most romantic place in the state. Located in the Ozark National Forest near Kingston, this picture-perfect natural wonder is a sight to behold. Grab your camera and let’s explore this gorgeous crag in Arkansas and marvel at its stunning vistas.
Top 10 Must-Visit Places To Eat in Rogers AR (Pinnacle, Promenade & Village On The Creeks)
Looking for the Top 10 Places to Eat in Rogers Ar in the Pinnacle, Promenade and Village on the Creeks area? This area of Rogers is incredibly popular and booming with activity. These restaurants serve a variety of delicious cuisine and offer attentive and friendly customer service. National chain restaurants...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
KHBS
Centerton animal shelter holds special one-day adoption event
CENTERTON, Ark. — Finding a loving home for a family wanting a furry friend was the goal of a special one-day adoption event held today at the Centerton animal shelter. The shelter started the day with 43 dogs in their shelter – some have been there since September. With only two people on staff, Centerton authorities say the dogs aren’t getting the love they need.
Amber Waterman arraignment in Arkansas delayed, federal agents deny access
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Judge Robin Green's office has confirmed that Amber Waterman's Benton County arraignment has been pushed back after federal authorities wouldn't allow her to appear this morning. The new date is set for June 13, the week after her federal trial is set to begin.
KHBS
Crews respond to fire at Tanglewood Lodge in Rogers
The Rogers Fire Chief says crews responded to a fire at Tanglewood Lodge in Rogers Monday night. The lodge is located on Lakeshore Drive, along Beaver Lake. Firefighters with the Beaver Lake Fire Department also responded. Several engines responded to the scene. Officials were told initially people were inside. No...
NWA courthouse stabbing suspect seeks reduced bail
A Lincoln County man charged with attempted capital murder is seeking to have his bail reduced before trial.
Benton County inmate found unresponsive; pronounced deceased
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies say an inmate being held at the Benton Co. Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell.
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
KYTV
Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
Dispatcher receives outpour of support after house fire
A Fayetteville Police Department dispatcher and her family lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 19. Since then, Natisha Claypool, also known as Tisha, said the community has poured out an abundance of support for her, her husband Jeremy, and her two kids.
wbiw.com
A firefighter’s quick response helps extinguish a fire at his neighbor’s house
FAYETTEVILLE – An Indiana Creek Volunteer Firefighter was able to quickly extinguish a house fire early Sunday morning in the 300 block of North Sandstone Road. Firefighters responded to the blaze after a 911 call at 12:08 a.m. at the home of Kaleb Canada and Ashley Bryson. Thankfully, an...
thv11.com
Benton Co. inmate dead in custody—days after arrest on robbery, assault charges
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that on the afternoon of February 3, inmate Timothy Plank, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell. Though medical attention was given, he was pronounced dead at NW Medical Center. The Sheriff's office says...
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death
The Benton County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of inmate. According to a police report, officials found Timothy Ray Plank unresponsive in cell around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. In a statement, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said jail and medical staff treated Plank initially before taking him to NW...
Eagle 106.3
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0