KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
nwahomepage.com

Weather Blog: Heavy rainfall likely this week

The potential for heavy rainfall continues to increase across the area, especially as we move into the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. Significant amounts of rain will be possible, with the main impacts expected to be along and north of the Bobby Hopper tunnel. These areas could see thunderstorms, which would enhance rainfall rates and cause increased flooding potential.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Residential building permits in 4 largest cities dropped 10.3% last year; Centerton up 32%

After rebounding in 2021, residential building permits in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities took a step back in 2022. According to data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, there were 1,582 residential permits issued last year in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 10.3% from 2021 (1,764).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Most-Photographed Crag In The Country Is Right Here In Arkansas

Hawksbill Crag is the most photographed bluff in Arkansas and could arguably be one of the most photographed in the country. This unique rock formation was also named the most beautiful as well as the most romantic place in the state. Located in the Ozark National Forest near Kingston, this picture-perfect natural wonder is a sight to behold. Grab your camera and let’s explore this gorgeous crag in Arkansas and marvel at its stunning vistas.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Two Razorbacks among best in nation per PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has high regards for two returning Razorbacks. PFF’s Max Chadwick has rated running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders the No. 3 returning player at his position in college football this fall. In addition, Chadwick rates Beaux Limmer the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in college football as well.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Centerton animal shelter holds special one-day adoption event

CENTERTON, Ark. — Finding a loving home for a family wanting a furry friend was the goal of a special one-day adoption event held today at the Centerton animal shelter. The shelter started the day with 43 dogs in their shelter – some have been there since September. With only two people on staff, Centerton authorities say the dogs aren’t getting the love they need.
CENTERTON, AR
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today

JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
JOPLIN, MO
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
