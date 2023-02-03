Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market
Wayfair is finally cracking the code for profitable growth. Floor & Décor is laying down solid results for investors. Global-e stock is expensive, but its growth prospects are enormous. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023
Kinder Morgan is an excellent income stock with growth potential.
3 Stocks for Long-Term Investors to Buy in 2023
As inflation shows signs of cooling, the Fed has significantly slowed its aggressive rate hike policy. Moreover, given a tight labor market, experts believe the economy might avoid a recession....
NASDAQ
TRTX Dividend Yield Pushes Above 11%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.96), with the stock changing hands as low as $8.71 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 11% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Bed Bath &Beyond Stock Price Should Be Zero, Analyst Says
The retailer's equity value continues to decline despite an infusion of capital.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks
Bill.com is penetrating a highly fragmented SMB payments market. Microsoft is resilient and could be on the verge of a major disruption in AI. Visa generates massive profit margins and has withstood several challenges in recent years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
The Arena Group Reports Sharp Digital Ad Revenue Growth for 2022; Reaffirms Outlook
Digital ad revenue soars 70%, driving a fiscal-year revenue boost of more than 15%.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Motley Fool
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Fell Hard Today
The semiconductor company missed revenue and earnings estimates. Management is expecting more pain in the next quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Eaton (ETN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.36MM shares of Eaton Corporation PLC (ETN). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 26.51MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Comments / 0