thegolfnewsnet.com

How much does it cost to play Pebble Beach Golf Links?

You've been watching the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- or, later in the year, the First Tee Pro-Am at Pebble Beach on PGA Tour Champions -- and you're wondering how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold

On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Golf Digest

Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'

The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
golfmagic.com

Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer

Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour

For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Centre Daily

Notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Poor weather has wreaked havoc at this week’s PGA Tour stop on the Monterey Peninsula, setting up for a rare Monday finish. After the conclusion of the third round early Sunday afternoon, Justin Rose held the 54-hole lead at 12 under, with Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama T-2 at 11 under. On the opposite end of the leaderboard, fan-favorite and past champion Jordan Spieth barely made the cut on the number at 1 under.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sports

2023 WM Phoenix Open fantasy golf rankings, sleepers, picks: Back Rory McIlroy, fade Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy is back in action this week and will join a loaded PGA Tour field for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. The event tees off Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, and the star-studded event will present a challenge when making WM Phoenix Open 2023 fantasy golf picks. McIlroy will be joined by 21 others who rank in the world's top 25, including Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. You can't afford them all, so you'll need to find some bargains for your fantasy golf rankings. McIlroy (8-1) and Rahm (17-2) are the favorites in the latest 2023 WM Phoenix Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

How this clever device could make a big impact on your golf course

Wouldn’t it be great if the putting green at your local course told you when it it’s getting too dry, when it should be mowed or when play should begin again after aeration?. That’s all possible now, thanks to the USGA’s latest technological tool: the GS3 — an...

