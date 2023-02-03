Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thegolfnewsnet.com
How much does it cost to play Pebble Beach Golf Links?
You've been watching the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- or, later in the year, the First Tee Pro-Am at Pebble Beach on PGA Tour Champions -- and you're wondering how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not...
golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold
On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season. While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere. The artsy...
Jim Nantz Loves Pebble Beach so Much That He Built a Replica of the Seventh Hole in His Backyard
Jim Nantz has worked in the broadcast booth at countless golf courses across the country, and he’s played at even more. The longtime CBS announcer knows the ins and outs of every golf course on the PGA Tour circuit, but he’s never found one as beautiful as Pebble Beach Golf Links.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Golf.com
High handicappers focus way too much on this 1 thing, says Top 100 Teacher
It goes without saying that high handicappers have plenty of room for game improvement, but according to Top 100 Teacher Tina Tombs, there’s one thing that players spend way too much time focusing on: perfection. “High handicappers are way too focused on making every putt,” Tombs said at GOLF’s...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame...
Max Homa, Billy Horschel become latest signees to new 'Monday Night' golf league TGL
The holiday season is over but TMRW Sports, the tech-focused golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy, keeps sprinkling announcements of its signed players as if it’s still the 12 days of Christmas. The latest to join the fray: Max Homa and Billy Horschel. This marks nine...
golfmagic.com
Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer
Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
Aaron Rodgers wins a championship at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The off-season is going better for Aaron Rodgers than the NFL season did for Aaron Rodgers in 2022. The great Green Bay Packers quarterback and partner Ben Silverman captured the title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Per Packers.com:. The Packers’ quarterback and PGA professional Ben Silverman finished...
Centre Daily
Notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Poor weather has wreaked havoc at this week’s PGA Tour stop on the Monterey Peninsula, setting up for a rare Monday finish. After the conclusion of the third round early Sunday afternoon, Justin Rose held the 54-hole lead at 12 under, with Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama T-2 at 11 under. On the opposite end of the leaderboard, fan-favorite and past champion Jordan Spieth barely made the cut on the number at 1 under.
CBS Sports
2023 WM Phoenix Open fantasy golf rankings, sleepers, picks: Back Rory McIlroy, fade Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy is back in action this week and will join a loaded PGA Tour field for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. The event tees off Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, and the star-studded event will present a challenge when making WM Phoenix Open 2023 fantasy golf picks. McIlroy will be joined by 21 others who rank in the world's top 25, including Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. You can't afford them all, so you'll need to find some bargains for your fantasy golf rankings. McIlroy (8-1) and Rahm (17-2) are the favorites in the latest 2023 WM Phoenix Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces newest course design (and first mountains project)
Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm, TGR Design, are adding another project to their growing portfolio. Woods and TGR Design announced Tuesday their next project will be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. “The course will offer engaging play for every ability,” Woods said in a...
GolfWRX
St. Andrews issue statement following uproar over drastic change to famous Swilcan Bridge
Golf fans love nothing more than tradition. Leaving aside the obvious change in tournament format by you-know-who, the internet constantly buzzes when changes are planned, particularly to the most famous of course layouts. In November, we reported on the finishing touches to ‘Azalea’ – Augusta’s famous 13th – a year...
Golf.com
How this clever device could make a big impact on your golf course
Wouldn’t it be great if the putting green at your local course told you when it it’s getting too dry, when it should be mowed or when play should begin again after aeration?. That’s all possible now, thanks to the USGA’s latest technological tool: the GS3 — an...
