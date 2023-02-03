(Bob Hague, WRN) -The Student Tools for Emergency Planning program offers fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin a chance to learn how to prepare for emergencies. Andrew Beckett is with Wisconsin Emergency Management, which administers the program. “It teaches them very basic skills in regards to dealing with common severe weather threats, fires, other disasters, and really encourages them to talk with their family about coming up with an emergency plan and building an emergency kit for their family.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO