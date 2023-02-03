ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

STEP Program Helps Wisconsin 4th & 5th Graders Prepare for Emergencies

(Bob Hague, WRN) -The Student Tools for Emergency Planning program offers fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin a chance to learn how to prepare for emergencies. Andrew Beckett is with Wisconsin Emergency Management, which administers the program. “It teaches them very basic skills in regards to dealing with common severe weather threats, fires, other disasters, and really encourages them to talk with their family about coming up with an emergency plan and building an emergency kit for their family.”
DNR Begins Prescribed Burns

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that fire management crews are starting to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and/or wetlands to clear the buildup of dead vegetation and...
More Wisconsin Communities Looking at Airbnbs

(By Jonah Beleckis, Wisconsin Public Radio) In Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva, Superior and other Wisconsin communities, local authorities are establishing or considering stricter limits on the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rentals. According to Jonah Beleckis with Wisconsin Public Radio, even so, Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s friendliest states...
Evers Appoints Kirsten Johnson to Lead Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Bob Hague, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has appointed Kirsten Johnson to lead the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Johnson’s appointment as DHS Secretary fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Karen Timberlake in December. Johnson, who served as Milwaukee Health Commissioner for two years until resigning last month, will be the third DHS Secretary for the Evers administration.
Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds No Mechanical Errors

(Bob Hague, WRN) An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error rate...
Death Rates for Wisconsin's Young and Middle-Aged Adults Have Skyrocketed

(By Jenny Peek, Wisconsin Public Radio) Over the last two decades, death rates for young and middle-aged adults in Wisconsin have skyrocketed. According to Jenny Peek with Wisconsin Public Radio, meanwhile, older people in the state are dying at lower rates than ever before. It's a tale of divergent trends, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum's Mark Sommerhauser. The nonpartisan policy research organization released a new report Friday looking at statewide mortality rates from 2001 to 2021.
