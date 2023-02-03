Read full article on original website
MTSU Students Learned At Grammy Awards
(LOS ANGELES) A gathering of Blue Raider College of Media and Entertainment students flew to "Tinsel Town" over the weekend and soaked-in the career for which they are being trained. Middle Tennessee State University students learned first-hand from the giants of the entertainment industry. Dean of the College of Media...
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds New Heart Device to Cardiac Program
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce they will now be housing the Impella Cardiac Power (CP), the world’s smallest heart pump, at their hospital. Previously, all patients that needed more advanced cardiac care were transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West. With the addition of this technology, our physicians can now perform procedures on more complex and high-risk patients.
County's First Public Health & Safety Building Nearing Completion
Rutherford County's first of several Public Health & Safety Buildings is nearing completion on Highway 99 in Rockvale. Rutherford County Commissioner Pettus Read shared some photos with WGNS of the progress. He was joined on his Tuesday (2-7-23) tour by Rutherford County Fire Chief Larry Farley. Read says Middle Tennessee...
Valentine's Sneaker Ball for Journeys in Community Living
Members of the E.A. Davis Elk Lodge #1138 and the Rebecca Carney Temple #A798 are volunteering their time and showing some community love as they are hosting a Valentine's Sneaker Ball for the persons supported at Journeys In Community Living (JICL). The Valentine's Sneaker Ball will be held Friday, February...
Newborns "Go Red For Heart"!
(MURFREESBORO) February is National Heart Month, and Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford newborns are "Going Red For Heart"!. Congenital heart defects are the most common form of birth defect in the United States, affecting nearly 40,000 births per year. Nearly 1 in 100 babies are born with a heart defect. Ascension...
MISSING PERSON: Wendy Lane Jensen
(MURFREESBORO) Wendy Lane Jensen was reported missing by a family member on Sunday. Her family has not heard from the 65-year-old woman since she was released from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jensen has an extensive medical history. Jensen has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a...
Murfreesboro's Alex Belew in Final 3 of "Hell's Kitchen"
Murfreesboro's very own Alex Belew has made it to the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages." He has competed all season on the Fox television show, which airs on the network Thursday nights at 7pm. This week is the season finale. Hell's Kitchen is an American reality...
La Vergne Police Chief Davis Terminated!
(La VERGNE) Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has been terminated from the La Vergne Police Department, effective Monday, February 6, 2023. Prior to his termination, Davis was put on paid administrative leave Monday morning (2/6/2023) after the City was notified of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint.
Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash
(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
BOLO: Target Theft
Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target loss prevention workers reported the theft five days later. Contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 if you know these individuals. We have their photo at WGNSRadio.com.
VIDEO: BOLO Walmart Fraud Case
Detectives with Murfreesboro Police are attempting to identify two persons of interest who preyed on an elderly man’s kindness and charged more than $1,400 on his bank card. On January 21st, the unidentified females asked the man if he could help them buy some items at Walmart. The 75-year-old man tried giving them money at first, they turned it down and asked him to go inside and pay for some items. Due to his physical abilities, he sat down with one of the females while the other took the man’s bank card and attempted to purchase a cart-full of items.
Two California Residents Arrested in Rutherford Co.; 47 Kilos of Drugs Seized
MURFREESBORO – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022, the...
