ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

United flight bound for Orlando clipped by wing of other plane at Newark airport

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLfHQ_0kbYYCIu00

The FAA is investigating after two planes apparently clipped wings at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday morning.

United Airlines said the flight from Newark to Orlando, Florida, was parked at the gate when another much larger United aircraft clipped its wing while being relocated.

The passengers on Flight 2135 to Orlando were able to deplane normally without injury.

One passenger onboard the Orlando-bound flight described the situation after the Boeing 757 had just returned to the gate due to a maintenance issue.

Rebecca Blum said she felt a "jolt ... looked outside and saw as clear as day the wing of a larger plane had clipped our wing. Definitely heard it. Felt it mildly I would say, but more the noise. I think we were thinking, what was that?"

The pilot then came on the overhead speaker and calmly said, "Obviously, our wing has been clipped."

Blum said there was no panic. Passengers then waited a couple hours for another plane to take them at around 11:40 a.m.

Blum has two children, and said she left them a note this morning that she loves them and always comes home. She said she is grateful everyone is OK and she can now continue her journey to see her parents and friends later Friday.

The FAA released the following statement:

"The United Flight 2135 was struck by a Boeing 787, a Dreamliner, that arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa earlier in the morning. The much larger plane was being relocated by a tug when it made contact with the smaller Boeing 757, parked at the gate."

The Port Authority Police Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit (PAPD ARFF) responded to the incident.

ALSO READ | NTSB investigating as 2 passenger airplanes nearly collide at JFK airport

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating after two planes nearly collided on the runway at JFK airport Friday night. N.J. Burkett has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said. The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Newark Airport’s New Terminal A Truly Wowed Me

If you’ve ever taken a flight out of Newark Airport—and that would include many New Jerseyans—you know just how much of a drag the terminals can be. But the opening of Terminal A may just change your mind about air travel. On a recent trip to San...
NEWARK, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
PennLive.com

3 hurt when SUV crashes through N.J. restaurant, terrifying diners

Three people were hurt Sunday when an SUV crashed through the front windows of a restaurant in Bergen County, coming to a stop near terrified diners. ABC-7 reported the driver mixed up the gas and brake pedals, and was injured in the crash along with two other people about 5:30 p.m. inside Green Dragon Sushi Bar Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy