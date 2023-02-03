Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
US News and World Report
Printers of Nigeria Election Regalia Lose Out as Ad Campaigns Pivot Online
ABUJA (Reuters) - A loud whir filled the back of a print shop in Nigeria's capital Abuja as machines churn out grinning faces of presidential election frontrunners on posters, flyers and food packaging. Workers poured cassava flour into blue and green bags sporting the governing All Progressives Congress party's acronym...
US News and World Report
New British Stamp With Image of King Charles Unveiled
LONDON (Reuters) - New 'everyday' stamps featuring the image of King Charles were revealed for the first time on Wednesday, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth. From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, Britain...
US News and World Report
Australia to Expand Rollout of Fifth COVID Vaccine Shot
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will roll out a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine later this month to all citizens aged 18 and above who have not contracted coronavirus or been vaccinated in the past six months, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday. The decision expands eligibility for the booster...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Canada's Decriminalization Experiment No Match for Toxic Drug Supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
US News and World Report
Australia, New Zealand Talk up Their Relationships With China
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand talked up their relationships with China at a joint prime ministerial news conference on Tuesday in the latest sign of strengthening ties with their biggest trading partner. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his counterpart Chris Hipkins said they discussed climate change, security, migration...
US News and World Report
'Fences Protect Europe', Hungary's Orban Says Ahead of EU Migration Summit
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
US News and World Report
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany Buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch Gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
