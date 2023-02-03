NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of a Russian billionaire was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with violating U.S. sanctions and money laundering. The indictment charged Vladimir Voronchenko, a Russian who is a permanent U.S. resident, with joining a scheme to make over $4 million in payments to maintain four U.S. properties belonging to the sanctioned oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Authorities said Voronchenko also tried to sell two of those properties.

