US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
Ebay to Lay off 500 Employees
(Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade. "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas...
Hertz Has Fewer Teslas in Its Fleet Than Planned
(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc's rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11% were Tesla cars, the filing showed. The company had an additional 1,187 Teslas in its international fleet.
Unilever to Build Mexico Plant as Part of $400 Million Investment
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unilever Plc will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday. The plant, which will be located in Salinas Victoria on the...
Central Bank Test Lab to Trial 'Stablecoin' Monitoring System
LONDON (Reuters) - A global central bank test lab run out of London is designing a 'stablecoin' monitoring system aimed at giving authorities a clearer picture on how they work and how to regulate them in future. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency which aim to maintain a 1:1 peg...
Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $300 Million to Settle With Shareholders Over Auto Insurance Disclosures
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led the class...
Yanomami Health Crisis in Brazil Can Only Be Solved by Expelling Miners, Official Says
BRASILIA (Reuters) - The medical emergency the Yanomami people of Brazil are suffering can only be overcome if illegal gold miners that invaded their reservation are evicted, an indigenous health official said on Tuesday. "The malnutrition crisis continues to be extremely serious. We believe the reopening of medical units can...
Shuttered South African Airline Comair Sues Boeing Over 737 MAX Purchases
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shuttered South African airline sued Boeing Co for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and seeks damages of at least $83 million. Boeing "placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception," Comair's suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said. Boeing declined to comment.
Wall Street Rallies but Trade Choppy as Investors Digest Powell Comments
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to a convincingly higher close on Tuesday, but trade was choppy as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long the central bank may need to tame inflation. Powell said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation." His...
U.S. Says Associate of Russian Oligarch Vekselberg Charged Over Sanctions Evasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors charged a Russian citizen who was also a U.S. resident with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, in an indictment unsealed in federal court on Tuesday, the Justice Department said. Vladimir Voronchenko, 70, of Moscow,...
Investors to Focus on Buybacks, Billionaire Tax in Biden Speech
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will likely put taxes and corporate stock buybacks squarely in investors' focus during Tuesday night's State of the Union address as part of his push to restructure the world's largest economy to be less favorable to the very wealthy. Biden, who earlier last...
Associate of Russian Oligarch Accused of Violating Sanctions
NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of a Russian billionaire was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with violating U.S. sanctions and money laundering. The indictment charged Vladimir Voronchenko, a Russian who is a permanent U.S. resident, with joining a scheme to make over $4 million in payments to maintain four U.S. properties belonging to the sanctioned oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Authorities said Voronchenko also tried to sell two of those properties.
U.S. Approves up to $10 Billion Sale of HIMARS Rocket Launchers, Ammunition to Poland
(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its...
Factbox-Details on Canadian Government New Healthcare Funding
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$46.2 billion ($34.4 billion) in new funding for provinces and territories to tackle the country's strained public health system. Here are some of the key aspects of the plan:. * An immediate C$2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) to. address pressures...
China Declined U.S. Request for Call Between Defense Chiefs After Balloon Shootdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China declined a request for a phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe after Washington brought down a Chinese spy balloon, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Tuesday. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon off the South...
American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom
During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
