ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Ebay to Lay off 500 Employees

(Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade. "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas...
US News and World Report

Hertz Has Fewer Teslas in Its Fleet Than Planned

(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc's rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11% were Tesla cars, the filing showed. The company had an additional 1,187 Teslas in its international fleet.
US News and World Report

Unilever to Build Mexico Plant as Part of $400 Million Investment

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unilever Plc will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday. The plant, which will be located in Salinas Victoria on the...
US News and World Report

Central Bank Test Lab to Trial 'Stablecoin' Monitoring System

LONDON (Reuters) - A global central bank test lab run out of London is designing a 'stablecoin' monitoring system aimed at giving authorities a clearer picture on how they work and how to regulate them in future. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency which aim to maintain a 1:1 peg...
US News and World Report

Yanomami Health Crisis in Brazil Can Only Be Solved by Expelling Miners, Official Says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The medical emergency the Yanomami people of Brazil are suffering can only be overcome if illegal gold miners that invaded their reservation are evicted, an indigenous health official said on Tuesday. "The malnutrition crisis continues to be extremely serious. We believe the reopening of medical units can...
US News and World Report

Shuttered South African Airline Comair Sues Boeing Over 737 MAX Purchases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shuttered South African airline sued Boeing Co for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and seeks damages of at least $83 million. Boeing "placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception," Comair's suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said. Boeing declined to comment.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

Wall Street Rallies but Trade Choppy as Investors Digest Powell Comments

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to a convincingly higher close on Tuesday, but trade was choppy as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long the central bank may need to tame inflation. Powell said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation." His...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Associate of Russian Oligarch Vekselberg Charged Over Sanctions Evasion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors charged a Russian citizen who was also a U.S. resident with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, in an indictment unsealed in federal court on Tuesday, the Justice Department said. Vladimir Voronchenko, 70, of Moscow,...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Investors to Focus on Buybacks, Billionaire Tax in Biden Speech

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will likely put taxes and corporate stock buybacks squarely in investors' focus during Tuesday night's State of the Union address as part of his push to restructure the world's largest economy to be less favorable to the very wealthy. Biden, who earlier last...
US News and World Report

Associate of Russian Oligarch Accused of Violating Sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of a Russian billionaire was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with violating U.S. sanctions and money laundering. The indictment charged Vladimir Voronchenko, a Russian who is a permanent U.S. resident, with joining a scheme to make over $4 million in payments to maintain four U.S. properties belonging to the sanctioned oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Authorities said Voronchenko also tried to sell two of those properties.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Factbox-Details on Canadian Government New Healthcare Funding

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$46.2 billion ($34.4 billion) in new funding for provinces and territories to tackle the country's strained public health system. Here are some of the key aspects of the plan:. * An immediate C$2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) to. address pressures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy