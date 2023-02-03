Read full article on original website
Related
frontier.edu
Dr. Jeanine Valrie-Logan Prepares to Open Birth Center in Chicago’s Urban Underserved South Side
Growing up, Jeanine Valrie-Logan, CNM (FNU Class 146), MSN, MPH, wanted to be an opera singer or a doctor. Today, she’s neither one, but she’s putting both her medical and communications talents to good use. She is in the process of opening the Chicago Southside Birth Center and is spreading the word throughout the community, which currently has no other birth centers nearby.
Comments / 0