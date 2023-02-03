Maybe you saw that story on the unlimited pass that Frontier Airlines is offering at a pretty, darned cheap rate for the summer and dreaming about some sun and fun. Well, if you do plan on heading out to catch some sun and a few waves anytime soon, there’s one list you might want to check out. Travel Lens recently released its list of the top 10 most deadly beaches in the United States, and it’s … well, maybe you shouldn’t read it at all if you are planning on splashing around in the surf. But, then again, maybe you want to avoid the hotspots.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO