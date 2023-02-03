Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
More than 400 sandwiches, yogurt, fruit, desserts, salads recalled over listeria concern
More than 400 products including sandwiches, fruit and desserts with various brand names have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. Fresh Ideation Food Group of Baltimore, Maryland, recalled the foods that were sold from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Dreaming of that summer vacation? One site says these are the top 10 deadliest beaches in the US
Maybe you saw that story on the unlimited pass that Frontier Airlines is offering at a pretty, darned cheap rate for the summer and dreaming about some sun and fun. Well, if you do plan on heading out to catch some sun and a few waves anytime soon, there’s one list you might want to check out. Travel Lens recently released its list of the top 10 most deadly beaches in the United States, and it’s … well, maybe you shouldn’t read it at all if you are planning on splashing around in the surf. But, then again, maybe you want to avoid the hotspots.
Retailers try to curb theft, locking away goods and angering customers
NEW YORK (AP) — When the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children. But that experience...
U.S. draws threat from China after shooting down balloon
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had...
The meat in this ‘fully cooked’ chicken may be raw, USDA says don’t eat it
A variety of stuffed chicken breasts that are labeled “fully cooked” should not be eaten because the meat may be undercooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert about Park Street Deli boneless skinless chicken breast stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin instead of a recall because the food is no longer available to purchase.
To reduce homelessness, ban winter evictions | Opinion
The winter cold is here, but most of us are able to get through in the comfort of a warm home. But imagine getting an eviction notice during these winter months, and running the risk of becoming homeless during the harshest weather of the year. This is a tragic reality...
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Joint Base Andrews breach
WASHINGTON — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire, the air base said Tuesday. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass confirmed that the...
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Monday’s $747 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Washington came away with Monday night’s $747 million jackpot. Someone in Texas won $2 million by matching five numbers and the power play while someone in Minnesota and New York won $1 million by matching five numbers.
Biden’s State of the Union guests to include Tyre Nichols’ family and Bono
Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The White House said the guests were...
‘Not miniature adults’: Penn State Health marks anniversary of hospital designed around children
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital near Hershey, one of the rare, stand-alone children’s hospitals not located in a big city. Construction of a six-floor, 72-bed facility, with an eventual cost of $207 million, began in 2009.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0